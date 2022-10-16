Drop in sterling adds 7p per litre to fuel bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drop in sterling adds 7p per litre to fuel bills

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 8:02 am
Sterling's fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers' fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sterling’s fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers’ fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sterling’s fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers’ fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis.

A review by regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the “principal drivers” of high fuel costs are rising oil prices and increased profit margins at oil refineries.

The report, published this week, stated that the growing cost of oil – which is generally priced in US dollars – accounted for around a 20p per litre hike in UK fuel prices in the past 12 months.

The drop in the value of the pound compared with the dollar over the same period added a further 7p per litre to fuel bills.

That was more than the 5p per litre cut in duty implemented by the Treasury in March amid record prices.

The CMA found that the reduction was generally passed on by retailers.

Latest Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts is around £1.62, while diesel is about £1.81 per litre.

A year ago the prices were £1.37 for petrol and £1.41 for diesel.

Sterling plunged to historic lows against the dollar in the wake of then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget on September 23.

It has since recovered, but remains around 18% weaker than a year ago.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “The CMA believes the 5p cut in duty seen earlier this year was passed on to drivers, but was more that swallowed up by a big drop in the value of the pound – scant comfort to drivers who had to contend with spiralling forecourt prices.

“While fuel prices have mostly fallen back in recent weeks, rising crude oil prices, an increased refining margin, cutbacks in oil production by Opec (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and yet more turbulence on the currency markets suggest storm clouds on the financial horizon, most acutely for diesel drivers already facing a 20p per litre price premium over petrol.

“Given all the other pressures the Treasury has to contend with there seems little prospect of another duty cut anytime soon.

“If one does come it would need to be significant in size to make any meaningful impact on pump prices.”

The CMA also found that the growing gap between the price of crude oil entering refineries and the wholesale price of petrol and diesel leaving them accounted for a 24p per litre jump in pump prices in the past year.

