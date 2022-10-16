Just Stop Oil supporters spray paint over Aston Martin showroom in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Just Stop Oil supporters spray paint over Aston Martin showroom in London

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: October 16, 2022, 1:34 pm
Police with Just Stop Oil protesters who have blocked Park Lane in central London and sprayed paint over an Aston Martin car showroom (Naomi Clarke/PA)
Police with Just Stop Oil protesters who have blocked Park Lane in central London and sprayed paint over an Aston Martin car showroom (Naomi Clarke/PA)

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed paint over a luxury car showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London.

The campaigners, who are calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, set up the roadblock from 11am on Sunday.

Demonstrators sat down in the road, holding large orange banners, with a number gluing themselves to the tarmac or locking themselves together.

Just Stop Oil protest
Police with Just Stop Oil protesters who blocked Park Lane in central London and sprayed paint over an Aston Martin car showroom (Naomi Clarke/PA)

One protester then sprayed orange paint over the nearby Aston Martin showroom in Park Lane.

It came on the same day Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled plans to crack down on the kind of protest favoured by climate activists.

Just Stop Oil tweeted that the action was to “defy” the Cabinet minister.

Footage shared by Just Stop Oil showed the protesters walking out into the road and sitting down, causing a chorus of honking from traffic while paint was sprayed on to the showroom.

Photos later showed police officers trying to talk to those blocking the road while a cordon was set up around the activists.

Chloe Thomas, 19, a pregnant mother and freelancer from Cannock who joined the action, said: “How do I explain to my daughter in the years to come where the animals went, where the culture went, where the beauty went, why there are no bees and why I can’t put food in her tummy?

“You know it’s bad, don’t you? As citizens, as humans, as parents and children we have a responsibility and a right under British law to protect ourselves and those we love.”

Patrick Michael John McCarthy, 67, a carer from Telford, who was also at the protest, said: “Please understand these actions are not easy for any of us.

“It is uncomfortable, sometimes frightening and financially draining, so why do it?

“Because we have seen the devastating truth about the existential threats we face and cannot ‘unsee’ that. The real question is why millions aren’t in civil resistance rather than why I am.”

Just Stop Oil protest
The Aston Martin car showroom in Park Lane in central London was sprayed with paint by Just Stop Oil protesters (Beresford Hodge/PA)

The action comes just days after Just Stop Oil protesters threw tins of tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery and sprayed paint over the rotating New Scotland Yard sign.

The campaign group said it will also be protesting outside Downing Street every day in October.

