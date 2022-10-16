Debris of protocol must be cleared for Stormont to return – DUP leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Debris of protocol must be cleared for Stormont to return – DUP leader

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 11:11 am
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will meet with Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Monday (PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will meet with Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Monday (PA)

The debris of the Northern Ireland Protocol must be “cleared away” if Stormont powersharing institutions are to return, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted.

Sir Jeffrey was speaking ahead of a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Monday, and he reiterated the political institutions need the support of unionists as well as nationalists and others.

The Taoiseach is meeting local parties in Belfast as a deadline to restore Stormont and avoid fresh Assembly elections rapidly approaches.

Mr Martin arrived at a city centre hotel on Monday morning ahead of his round of meetings.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the post-Brexit protocol that has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Annual commemoration of Wolfe Tone
Taoiseach Micheal Martin will meet political parties in Belfast on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Relations between the UK and EU appear to have improved since Liz Truss became Prime Minister and London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for a deal through fresh negotiations.

Current legislation says that unless Stormont is restored by October 28, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has to call Assembly elections – something he has said he is prepared to do.

Sir Jeffrey said: “We must lay solid foundations if we are to move forward.

“We need to clear away the debris of the protocol years.

“We need to restore cross-community consensus.

“No unionist MLAs support the protocol. Therefore, it must be replaced by arrangements that unionists can support.

“This is essential if the political institutions are to function and succeed.”

The DUP leader also called on Brussels to “loosen the guide ropes” for its negotiating team so problems with the protocol can be discussed and resolved.

He added: “The protocol continues to bedevil us, with businesses and consumers reporting further problems each week.

Brexit
The political institutions at Stormont collapsed earlier this year after the DUP withdrew support in protest against the protocol (Paul Faith/PA)

“A 25% tariff on steel, driving up transport costs by almost 30%, and uncertainty over medicine and veterinary supplies.

“The checks, however, on the Irish Sea border are but a symptom of the problem.

“They are the product of Northern Ireland being subject to a different set of laws imposed upon us by a foreign entity without any say or vote by any locally-elected representative.

“If we can secure a better way forward, then there is a great prize of stable devolved government, but without decisive action in Dublin and Brussels then the protocol will continue to erode the foundations of Stormont.

“Devolution requires the support of unionists as well as nationalists if it is to function and succeed.”

Sinn Fein, which emerged as the largest party in Northern Ireland during Assembly elections earlier this year, has repeatedly called for Stormont to return immediately to address the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking last week, Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said: “We need to get around the executive table today, no more delays. Particularly whenever you see the scale of challenges that we have to tackle as an executive, not least fixing our health service.”

The Taoiseach will hold separate meetings with Ms O’Neill, Sir Jeffrey, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood and Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie.

His programme will conclude with a visit to meet participants in programmes working with schools as catalysts for peace and reconciliation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

James Bond actor Daniel Craig is set to receive the same honour as bestowed on his character 007
James Bond actor Daniel Craig set to receive same honour as 007
Sir Rod Stewart rents house for family of seven Ukrainian refugees (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart rents home for family of seven Ukrainian refugees
What the papers say – October 18 (PA)
What the papers say – October 18
A conservator works on 400-year-old plaster friezes at Hardwick Old Hall in Derbyshire (English Heritage/PA)
400-year-old plaster friezes at Hardwick Hall protected for future generations
Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore who died in June (Family handout/PA)
Watchdog facing legal action threat after Chelsea Bridge death
Jonathan Ganesh who was injured in the IRA’s bomb attack on London’s Docklands is offering support to other victims of terrorism through a counselling service (PA)
Man injured in Docklands bomb offers counselling support to other victims
(Booker Prizes/PA)
Booker Prize winner: Attack on Salman Rushdie caused me to self-censor
(Just Stop Oil/PA)
More commuter chaos expected as Just Stop Oil activists remain on major bridge
Strict parenting may hard-wire depression risk into a child’s DNA – study (Ian West/PA)
Strict parenting may hard-wire depression risk into a child’s DNA – study
(Roger Bamber/Alamy/PA)
School uniform logos could be scrapped in bid to make clothes more affordable

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented