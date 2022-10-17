Police investigating assault on Hong Kong protester at Chinese consulate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police investigating assault on Hong Kong protester at Chinese consulate

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 2:05 pm
(Alamy)
(Alamy)

Police are investigating an assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who had to be rescued by officers after being dragged into the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the campaigner spent the night in hospital after suffering several injuries and that officers had intervened amid fears for his safety.

Scuffles broke out outside the building on Sunday afternoon after 30 to 40 pro-democracy protesters gathered and put up posters.

The injured campaigner told BBC Chinese that unidentified men had ripped down the posters before he was attacked.

UK police are not normally allowed to enter consulate grounds without permission. The properties fall under UK law, but staff who work there may have diplomatic immunity.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: “We understand the shock and concern that this incident will have caused not just locally, but for those much further afield who may have connections with our communities here in Greater Manchester.

“It is clear what began as a peaceful protest unexpectedly escalated and our officers acted professionally in response to a hostile and dynamic situation to help the victim and ensure he didn’t come to any further harm.

“A full and comprehensive investigation is under way by our experienced Major Incident Team detectives, and I can assure the public that all viable avenues will be explored to bring to justice anyone we believe is culpable for the scenes we saw outside the Chinese Consulate on Sunday.

“This investigation will take time but we are supporting the man who was subjected to this assault, as well as ensuring that our local officers are providing visible reassurance and are available to anyone may wish to speak to us.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burham called the incident “deeply worrying”. (Yui Mok)

News of the assault provoked outrage, with Tory MP Iain Duncan-Smith and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy calling for the Chinese ambassador to be forced to explain what happened after the assault.

Downing Street said the reports were “extremely concerning”, while Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said it is “never acceptable” for a protester to suffer violence.

He said: “What took place yesterday outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester was deeply worrying and has no place in a city region like ours that prides itself on peoples’ right to protest peacefully.

“Greater Manchester Police immediately started a full investigation and are in close touch with the Home Office and Foreign Office.

“It is important that the full facts surrounding this incident are established and for that we will need to wait for the investigation to conclude.

“However, on the basis of what I have seen, I want to make clear that it is never acceptable for peaceful protestors to be assaulted and those responsible need to be held to account for their actions.”

Sir Iain called for the Chinese ambassador to the UK to be made to apologise, and those responsible sent back to China.

Mr Lammy said: “The Foreign Secretary should urgently summon the Chinese ambassador to demand an explanation for the incident.

“The UK stands for freedom, the rule of law and democracy. The quashing of peaceful protest will never be tolerated on our streets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Sound cues during sleep could help people to forget specific memories – study (Alamy/PA)
Sound cues during sleep could help people forget specific memories – study
LBK ceramics from the Alsace region on display at the Historic Museum of Mulhouse, France (Emmanuelle Casanova /University of Bristol/PA)
Europeans were consuming milk 7,400 years ago, scientists find
(Jim Green/PA)
‘Unsavoury’ rescue for black labrador who fell into three-metre-deep sewer
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Twins’ mother pleaded ‘Don’t let my baby die’, nurse’s murder trial told
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of footballer Mason Greenwood appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Mason Greenwood to spend over a month in custody on attempted rape charge
Abigail White denies murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
OnlyFans model tells murder trial she did not intend to kill boyfriend
Karla Godoy, 36, was found dead in Carabayllo, north Lima (Alamy/PA)
Man accused of murdering woman in Peru remanded in custody
Mark Brown from East Sussex is due to go on trial accused of the murders of Alexandra Morgan, 34, pictured, and Leah Ware, 33 (Kent Police/PA)
Trial of Sussex man accused of killing two women set to begin
Carters Steam Fair in Prospect Park in Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)
‘Largest vintage funfair in the world’ for sale after 45 years of touring nation

Most Read

1
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
2
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
3
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
4
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
5
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
6
Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
7
The Shetland coastguard helicopter was dispatched.
Fisherman airlifted to hospital after going overboard off Fraserburgh’s coast
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Kieran Kizmucki assaulted a man in Mither Tap bar,. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Pool table queue jumper bottled man who called him out for breaking ‘50p rule’
9
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2
10
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
Accused admits sneaking into Peterhead woman's home - but denies sexually assaulting her
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
(Alamy)
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
'John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn't 6ft' - Former Aberdeen forward Andy…
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented