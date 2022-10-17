OnlyFans model tells murder trial she did not intend to kill boyfriend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An OnlyFans model did not want to murder her boyfriend when she picked up a knife during a row, a court has heard.

Abigail White, 24, was arguing with Bradley Lewis, 22, when she stabbed him once to the chest on the evening of March 25 this year.

Mr Lewis was taken to hospital from the defendant’s home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but died later.

Bristol Crown Court heard that hours earlier, Mr Lewis had told White their relationship was over.

Bradley Lewis died from a single stab wound to the chest (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The stabbing happened minutes after they had returned from a pub where White had got into arguments with Mr Lewis and another man.

White told the jury they were arguing and when she walked into the kitchen, she saw a knife on the side and picked it up to “scare” Mr Lewis.

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, asked: “You went into the hall, and you went up to Brad and you thrust the knife at his chest, didn’t you?”

White replied: “Yes, but I didn’t realise I had done that until after.”

The barrister suggested to the defendant she was angry when she stabbed him and she meant to hurt him.

Fighting back tears, White replied: “No I didn’t. I really didn’t.”

The prosecutor asked: “You intended in your anger to hurt him or even to kill him, didn’t you?”

White replied: “No, I didn’t. It was just over before I even thought.”

The OnlyFans model, who earned up to £50,000 a year from the website, accepted she had lied in the aftermath of stabbing Mr Lewis but denied she was trying to protect herself.

“No, I was worried about what was going to happen to everyone else. Not just me but Brad,” she told the court.

“I picked up that knife in anger and upset but I didn’t want to hurt him or kill him.”

Mrs Vigars said: “You knew stabbing him to the chest would cause him at least a very serious injury, didn’t you?”

White replied: “I didn’t know that had happened and it just happened before … I didn’t make that decision to do it.”

The trial has heard about two other incidents which happened a few days’ earlier, including when White allegedly stabbed Mr Lewis in the arm.

White had phoned a friend, Sophie Webber, because she had learned Mr Lewis had cheated on her, the court was told.

The trial was being held at Bristol Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

Jurors heard that during that call, Mr Lewis had spoken to Ms Webber, telling her: “Help me Sophie, she’s trying to kill me, she’s trying to stab me, she keeps beating me up, she’s hurting me.”

Mrs Vigars asked: “What were you saying to him or doing to him that led him to ask Sophie for help?”

White replied: “Nothing … nothing like that. I was just crying, really upset. I don’t remember him speaking on that call.”

Mrs Vigars asked: “On that Monday evening were you beating Bradley Lewis, or trying to stab him or threatening to kill him?”

The defendant responded: “No.”

White, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, initially claimed Mr Lewis had stabbed himself but later admitted a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility. She denies murder.

The trial continues.