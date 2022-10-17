Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 9:55 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 11:44 pm
Winning author Shehan Karunatilaka with his trophy and book (David Parry/PA)
Winning author Shehan Karunatilaka with his trophy and book (David Parry/PA)

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka has won the 2022 Booker Prize with his novel The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida.

The writer was praised by judges for the “scope and the skill, the daring, the audacity and hilarity” of his second novel.

The book, published by the independent press Sort of Books, is a darkly comic murder mystery set in Colombo in 1990 during the Sri Lankan Civil War.

It follows Maali Almeida, a war photographer, gambler and closeted homosexual as he tries to find out who killed him in seven moons.

Accepting the prize, Karunatilaka praised the “spectacular” shortlist and said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to be nominated.

“I’m fans of all your books and fans of you,” he said.

“And without meaning to sound trite, we are all winners for being part of this magnificent shortlist, though, perhaps I might pocket the extra cash if that’s OK?”

He thanked his publishers for taking on his “weird and difficult and strange” book and his first-time readers for putting up with “so many messy, horrible drafts”.

Karunatilaka added: “My hope for Seven Moons is this; that in the not-too-distant future, 10 years, as long as it takes, SriLanka… has understood that these ideas of corruption and race baiting and cronyism have not worked and will never work.

“I hope it’s in print in 10 years but if it is, I hope it’s written in (a) Sri Lanka that learns from its stories, and that Seven Moons will be in the fantasy section of the bookshop… next to the dragons, the unicorns (and) will not be mistaken for realism or political satire.”

Karunatilaka, who was born in Galle and grew up in Colombo, has said that Sri Lankans “specialise in gallows humour and make jokes in the face of crises”.

“It’s our coping mechanism,” he said.

“To make any longlist requires luck … to have a novel about Sri Lanka’s chaotic past come out just when the world is watching Sri Lanka’s chaotic present also requires an alignment of dark forces.

“Unlike my protagonist Maali Almeida, I don’t gamble. So I don’t expect to roll two more sixes, though I will scream with joy if I do.”

2022 Booker prize
The six books on this year’s shortlist for the 2022 Booker Prize (Booker Prize/PA)

This year marked the first time Karunatilaka was shortlisted for the award, though his 2011 debut book, Chinaman, took home the Commonwealth Book Prize, the DSL and the Gratiaen Prize.

The 47-year-old follows fellow Sri Lankan-born author Michael Ondaatje who won the Booker in 1992 for The English Patient, and the Golden Booker celebrating 50 years of the prize in 2018.

British art historian Neil MacGregor, chairman of the 2022 judges, described Karunatilaka’s book as “an afterlife noir that dissolves the boundaries not just of different genres, but of life and death, body and spirit, east and west”.

“It’s a book that takes the author on a rollercoaster journey through life and death, right to what the author describes as the dark heart of the world and there the reader finds to their surprise joy, tenderness, love and loyalty,” he said.

As well as MacGregor, the judging panel comprised academic and broadcaster Shahidha Bari, historian Helen Castor, novelist and critic M John Harrison and novelist, poet and professor Alain Mabanckou.

2022 Booker prize
The Queen Consort presents the prize to Shehan Karunatilaka (Toby Melville/PA)

Karunatilaka was announced as the winner of the prize in a ceremony that was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and the BBC News Channel on Monday and presented with the trophy by the Queen Consort.

He was also presented with £50,000 by last year’s winner Damon Galgut, as well as a designer-bound edition of his book.

£2,500 was given to each shortlisted author. They were NoViolet Bulawayo for Glory, Percival Everett for The Trees, Claire Keegan for Small Things Like These, Elizabeth Strout for Oh William!, and Alan Garner for Treacle Walker.

Strout was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness, and Garner attended virtually from Cheshire, where he was celebrating his 88th birthday.

MacGregor added that when reading the final books, “it became clear, although they seemed originally very diverse, ranging from civil war in Sri Lanka to the private fantasy of a Cheshire childhood, they were all really about one question.

“That is, ‘what is the importance of an individual life?’”

He said that “what is striking in all of them is the weight of history” which mirrors our turbulent times.

“There are moments of great instability everywhere where structures are in question,” he added.

“What all these books reaffirm … is the importance of long time and we need to think about that.”

Karunatilaka was also given special help to allow him to travel to the award ceremony in London, something the Booker has done previously.

2022 Booker prize
Dua Lipa delivers her speech (David Parry/PA)

A keynote speech was given by singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, while the event was hosted by comedian Sophie Duker.

Dua Lipa credited Ismail Kadare, who won the inaugural International Booker Prize, for testing her language skills “while also helping me connect with my family’s heritage and identity as Kosovan Albanians”.

She added: “I often wonder if authors realise just how many gifts they give us.

“Touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic.

“Sometimes, just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior. And at these times, it is books that soften me.”

Lipa later led audiences in a rendition of Happy Birthday for Garner.

When asked if Dua Lipa’s appearance was trying to reach out to younger audiences, Gaby Wood, director of the Booker Prize Foundation, said: “Our sense is that the Booker Prize is a living thing and … you need to make sure and try to make sure people think it’s for them.”

MacGregor and the other judges will explore the novels further in Imagined World, which will air on Tuesday on BBC Radio 4 at 4pm.

South African novelist Galgut, 57, won the 2021 Booker Prize for Fiction with The Promise.

First awarded in 1969, the Booker is open to writers of any nationality whose work is written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.

