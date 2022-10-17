Man injured in Docklands bomb offers counselling support to other victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man injured in Docklands bomb offers counselling support to other victims

By Press Association
October 18, 2022
A man injured in the IRA bomb attack on London’s Docklands is offering support to other victims of terrorism.

Two people, Inam Bashir and John Jeffries, were killed and many others injured by the bomb, which had been left in a lorry on February 9 1996.

Jonathan Ganesh was among those badly injured in the blast.

Now he is helping others through a counselling service.

Mr Ganesh described how his experience, physical injuries and losing two friends in the 1996 bomb led to him developing severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

He has been supporting others over the last 20 years through the Docklands Victims Association, and in 2018 working with other mental health professionals, researched a report concerning mental health of those impacted by acts of terrorism during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

His report, which had discovered that a vast number of those suffering the effects of PTSD and other mental health conditions had attempted or had taken their own lives.

Mr Ganesh said he decided to train and become a psychotherapist after a close friend took her own life.

Docklands Counselling has been formed by Mr Ganesh in partnership with other counsellors.

He said they are aiming to revolutionise the sector by implementing pioneering treatments and also making therapy more accessible.

In a statement he described providing face to face counselling in therapeutic counselling rooms as well as utilising online technology to ensure counselling can be made available from any location.

“In addition we will provide concessive fees to those that are receiving unemployment and disability benefit,” he added.

