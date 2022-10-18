James Bond actor Daniel Craig to receive same royal honour as 007

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Bond actor Daniel Craig to receive same royal honour as 007

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 2:48 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 8:12 am
James Bond actor Daniel Craig is set to receive the same honour as bestowed on his character 007, as he is awarded a CMG at Windsor Castle for services to film and theatre.

Craig will made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by Ian Fleming’s iconic character – from the Princess Royal on Tuesday morning.

The actor starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021.

While in character as 007, he made a famous appearance alongside the Queen in a sketch to mark the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Glass Onion Photocall – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Daniel Craig is soon to star in the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (PA)

Craig has also appeared in Knives Out (2019) alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, and will make a return in the film’s sequel due to premiere at the end of next month.

Also receiving honours on Tuesday are film director, producer and screenwriter Paul Greengrass, who has directed several Hollywood blockbusters including three of the Bourne franchise films and Captain Phillips (2013).

Jonny Brownlee File Photo
Six-time world champion in triathlon Jonny Brownlee will receive an MBE (PA)

In the world of sport, six-time world champion in triathlon Jonny Brownlee will becomes an MBE, alongside as two-time gold medal swimmer at Tokyo 2020 James Guy.

The younger of the Brownlee brothers, Jonny is the only triathlete to have been awarded each of the three Olympic medals: a bronze at London 2012, silver at Rio 2016, and finally a gold at Tokyo 2020 as part of the mixed relay team.

Also becoming an MBE for services to his sport is tennis coach and senior performance adviser for the Lawn Tennis Association Louis Cayer, who has worked extensively with men’s doubles players including Jamie Murray, as well as with Emma Raducanu.

Graham Norton Show – London
Ashley Banjo (PA/So TV)

Meanwhile, street dancer and TV personality Ashley Banjo will becomes an MBE for services to dance, after rising to fame following his dance troupe Diversity’s Britain’s Got Talent win in 2009 against Susan Boyle.

Banjo has since appeared as presenter and judge on several prime-time television shows, including as a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Dame Emily Lawson will also be recognised on Tuesday for services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, after heading up the vaccine rollout scheme in the UK

