Most parents struggling with mental health or finances – Unicef UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Most parents struggling with mental health or finances – Unicef UK

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 9:08 am
Families are being pushed to ‘breaking point’, Unicef found (PA)
Families are being pushed to ‘breaking point’, Unicef found (PA)

Most parents of young children are struggling with their mental health or finances as the cost-of-living crisis bites and families struggle to access support, research suggests.

Rising prices of essentials, expensive childcare and a lack of local support services are pushing families to “breaking point”, according to Unicef UK.

Some 59% of parents said they are struggling with their mental health, with those on lower incomes most likely affected, a poll for the charity found.

Meanwhile, 66% of respondents have been negatively affected by the rising cost of living.

Almost a fifth of parents on low incomes are skipping meals to pay for childcare and just under half of parents struggling with the cost of living have already cut back on electricity and gas usage, with one in 10 unable to heat their home properly.

The figures come from a YouGov survey for the charity of 3,564 parents of children aged four and under in Britain in August 2022.

It also suggests that one in three parents are finding it difficult to access professional support, which Unicef UK warns is putting children’s development at risk.

It said gaps in availability, patchy provision and long waiting lists mean some families are missing out on health visits, mental health support, affordable early education and childcare.

Jon Sparkes Unicef UK’s chief executive, said: “Up and down the country, we’re hearing how the rise in the cost of living, expensive childcare, a lack of mental health support and a scarcity of basic, local support services, are affecting children’s life chances and pushing families to breaking point.

“We need to act now to support families and protect children’s futures”

The charity is calling for the Government to introduce a National Baby And Toddler Guarantee informing families of the basic services that every young child in the UK is entitled to.

Separate research by Barnardo’s suggests that a fifth of parents are struggling to provide food for their children.

The charity’s survey, of 1,053 British parents of children aged 18 or under in October 2022 found that 26% of parents said their child’s mental health has worsened due to the rising cost of living.

One young person told the charity they feel like they are back in lockdown as they rarely leave the house, some said they are cutting back on showers and another told of having panic attacks while sleeping.

In response to rising costs, parents have been forced to sell possessions (26%), take on new credit cards, extra debt or a payday loan (20%), or leave pets at rescue centres (2%).

Barnardo’s is calling for all primary school children in England to receive free school meals with a first step of extending free school meals to children in families receiving universal credit.

Meanwhile, a report by the YMCA warns that the mental health of young people in supported housing is deteriorating.

Many feel unable to do anything social or use public transport as “all they can afford to do is survive, leaving them trapped and isolated”, the charity said.

It also warned that this group is increasingly reliant on food banks and donations, while some are “struggling daily” to secure stable employment

Denise Hatton, chief executive of YMCA England & Wales, said: “Not only are these pressures significantly impacting the health, wellbeing and opportunities of young people in supported housing, the lack of support from Government risks leaving them more desperate and disillusioned than ever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Gordon Miller cycling through the east coast of America (James Aubry/Humble Hedgehog Productions/PA)
Cyclist left with ‘great memories’ as Anti-Slavery Day ride comes to an end
James Bond actor Daniel Craig is set to receive the same honour as bestowed on his character 007
James Bond actor Daniel Craig to receive same royal honour as 007
Sir Rod Stewart rents house for family of seven Ukrainian refugees (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart rents home for family of seven Ukrainian refugees
What the papers say – October 18 (PA)
What the papers say – October 18
A conservator works on 400-year-old plaster friezes at Hardwick Old Hall in Derbyshire (English Heritage/PA)
400-year-old plaster friezes at Hardwick Hall protected for future generations
Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore who died in June (Family handout/PA)
Watchdog facing legal action threat after Chelsea Bridge death
Jonathan Ganesh who was injured in the IRA’s bomb attack on London’s Docklands is offering support to other victims of terrorism through a counselling service (PA)
Man injured in Docklands bomb offers counselling support to other victims
(Booker Prizes/PA)
Booker Prize winner: Attack on Salman Rushdie caused me to self-censor
(Just Stop Oil/PA)
More commuter chaos expected as Just Stop Oil activists remain on major bridge
Strict parenting may hard-wire depression risk into a child’s DNA – study (Ian West/PA)
Strict parenting may hard-wire depression risk into a child’s DNA – study

Most Read

1
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
2
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
4
A replacement Altens recycling centre has been approved after a huge fire this summer.
‘An emergency measure’: Urgent plans to resume work at blaze-hit Altens recycling plant approved
5
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
6
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
7
21 restaurants in the Highlands with two or more AA Rosettes
8
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
10
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg

More from Press and Journal

Orbex rocket on launchpad.
Forres-based Orbex fired up with £40.4 million funding boost
Michael Buble worked magic for his fans during his last gig at P&J Live in 2019. All photos by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Recapturing the magic of Michael Buble's last gig at P&J Live
Michael Buble is returning to Aberdeen's P&J Live.
Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen with first arena tour in four years
Jamie Purvis with the winner of Young Chef of the Year, Ross Boyd of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Winners of North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition…
A fire broke out at a property at North Guidry Street, Elgin. Image: JasperImage.
Firefighters work through the night to bring Elgin blaze under control
The beautiful summer bedding at Haddo House.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Time to think about bulb planting
Katy apples thrive in the climate of the north of Scotland (Photo: Ann Stewart/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Sink your teeth into Scotland's most northerly apples
Connor Barron in hot pursuit of Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron eyes Hampden date with the Dons
Aaron Doran on the attack for Caley Thistle against Albion Rovers.
Aaron Doran hails supreme Caley Thistle work-rate as first place chance is up for…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen Picture shows; The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen . The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
'Frustrated' man forced Aberdeen rehab centre to be evacuated

Editor's Picks

Most Commented