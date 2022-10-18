Taking baby to mortuary ‘hardest thing I’ve done’, murder accused nurse said

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taking baby to mortuary ‘hardest thing I’ve done’, murder accused nurse said

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 3:26 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 4:22 pm
Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders said it was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do” when she took the body of a newborn baby to a mortuary as his father cried on the floor.

Lucy Letby, 32, messaged a colleague about the death of her first alleged victim at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in June 2015.

She is said to have murdered Child A on the evening of June 8 by injecting air into his bloodstream and then allegedly attempted to murder his twin sister, Child B, by the same method on the following night shift.

She is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of seven murders and the attempted murders of 10 others.

Manchester Crown Court
Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)

On Tuesday, the jury of eight women and four men was shown a series of messages the defendant exchanged with other staff members, along with activity on her social media accounts.

Less than two hours after she finished the shift during which Child A died she made a Facebook search for Child A’s mother, the court heard.

Later on June 9, before her next shift started, she replied to a fellow nurse who asked: “Hi Lucy. Hope you are OK?”

Letby responded: “I think we all did everything we possibly could under very difficult and sad circumstances. Haven’t had much sleep. Don’t really want to see parents but it’s got to be done.

“I said to (another nurse) that I can’t look after (Child B) because I just don’t know how I’m going to feel seeing parents.

“Dad was on the floor crying saying ‘please don’t take our baby away’ when we took him to the mortuary. It’s just heart-breaking.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Hopefully have a more positive one tonight.”

Hours later Child B collapsed while Letby was on duty, before the youngster later stabilised and was eventually discharged the following month, the court was told.

Another online search for the twins’ mother was made on Letby’s Facebook account on the late evening of June 10.

Two days later the defendant texted a nurse who had looked after Child A when he was born.

Letby wrote: “It was awful. He died very suddenly and unexpectedly just after handover.

“Waiting for post-mortem results. Hopefully they can get to the bottom of it.”

Her colleague replied: “It’s so terrible.

“You are not having a great run at the moment. Hopefully we will find out soon.”

Letby replied: “I was not supposed to be in either.

“I took pictures, hand and footprints etc. They are besides themselves worried that they will lose (Child B) too.”

The Crown say Letby went on to murder Child C on June 14 and Child D on June 22 2015.

On June 25, a third Facebook search for the twins’ mother was made by Letby.

Five days later Letby messaged a colleague to say that Child B had moved to a recovery room in the unit following her collapse earlier in the month.

Her colleague said: “There’s something odd about that night and the other three that went so suddenly.”

Letby asked: “What do you mean? Odd that we lost three and in different circumstances?”

The colleague replied: “Were they that different? Ignore me, I’m speculating.”

Letby said: “Well (Child C) was tiny, obviously compromised in utero. (Child D) septic. It’s (Child A) I can’t get my head round.”

A staff debrief into the death of Child A was held on July 30, the court heard.

Letby is alleged to have murdered Child E on August 4 and then tried to kill his twin brother, Child F, the next day.

On September 9, Letby again searched for Child A and B’s mother on Facebook.

Ten days later she asked a colleague about the twins’ parents.

The colleague said: “They seem good. (The father) seems to be a little less anxious. Loving having (Child B) home.”

Letby replied: “That’s great. She looks like (the mother)!!”

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and dead children allegedly attacked by Letby, and also prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the offences which are said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning.

