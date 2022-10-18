Leyton Orient player praises King and Queen Consort for visiting youth centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Leyton Orient player praises King and Queen Consort for visiting youth centre

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 3:52 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 6:08 pm
The King and Queen Consort during a visit to Project Zero in Walthamstow, east London, where they met with Leyton Orient defender Omar Beckles (first left) (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The King and Queen Consort during a visit to Project Zero in Walthamstow, east London, where they met with Leyton Orient defender Omar Beckles (first left) (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

A professional footballer has praised the King and Queen Consort for visiting a youth centre where he is an ambassador and said he hopes that it will lead to more support for the organisation in the future.

Leyton Orient defender Omar Beckles said he felt it was “really positive” to meet Charles and Camilla during their visit to Project Zero.

The organisation, which is based in a community centre in Walthamstow, east London, aims to encourage young people to get involved in activities such as music and sport, and help them with employment and campaigns to reduce knife crime in the area.

It was founded by Stephen Barnabis who has been working in youth engagement for more than 30 years, in 2019 following the death of his 16-year-old cousin in 2004.

Royal visit to Project Zero – Walthamstow
The Queen Consort speaks to young people during a visit to Project Zero (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

During their visit, Charles and Camilla met Mr Barnabis and Rico Thai-Richards, a youth champion at the club, and received a tour of the centre where they were also introduced to local teenagers and children who use it.

At one point the pair sat down with Mr Beckles and Trevor Duberry, who is head of engagement at Leyton Orient.

Charles asked questions about the club’s connections with Project Zero and Walthamstow, as well as asking about Mr Beckles and Mr Duberry’s involvement in football.

Discussing his involvement with the project, Mr Beckles told Charles and Camilla: “I try my best to use my platform as best as possible, [by] engaging the younger lads who are aspiring to be footballers as well.”

Charles, addressing 14-year-old Micah who was sat next to Mr Beckles, said: “Is this a budding talent?”

Royal visit to Project Zero – Walthamstow
Charles and Camilla speak to Trevor Duberry, who is head of engagement at Leyton Orient (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Mr Beckles replied: “Oh yes, very very [much so].”

Speaking after the conversation, Mr Beckles told the PA news agency: “It was positive. Their presence is enough to know that there’s a level of interest in what’s going on at the ground level, which is really good.

“I do believe time will tell how much of an impact this visit has. There is a lot that needs to be done in regard to supporting the infrastructure within Waltham Forest. Maybe lack of resources that some of the kids are missing out on.”

He added: “I think giving kids access is a pivotal part [to their future success]. I never had any footballers visit me in school. I missed out on the opportunity of visiting the Queen during her Jubilee. But these kids are getting access to footballers, they’re getting access to royalty, and I think it’s gonna play a massive part in their aspirations and what they can achieve in life. I think that’s priceless.”

He added that he hoped that Mr Barnabis would one day receive an OBE, MBE or knighthood for his work in the community.

“I didn’t explicitly mention it in front of them, but it’d be nice to see him knighted or given an MBE for the great work that he’s doing,” he said. “He is a local hero and truly a living legend to these kids. So I’d really like to have that acknowledged.”

Inside the centre is a games room, a large hall used for performances and sports, a safe room for young people at risk and two music studios for budding musicians and producers.

Royal visit to Project Zero – Walthamstow
Charles speaks to young children (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

At the end of the tour, Charles and Camilla watched a performance from some of the youngsters, who sang, danced and performed tricks such as backflips to Run And Tell That, a song from the musical Hairspray.

Speaking to the royal couple afterwards, Mr Barnabis said: “Everyone here is from the community. These are all of our youth engagement workers and champions. If it wasn’t for them, the councillors and all the people involved, Project Zero and the centre wouldn’t be here.

“Thank you both for taking the time to visit us here in Walthamstow, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The aftermath of the Belturbet bombing on December 28 1972 (Garda/PA)
Several lines of inquiry after review of 1972 Belturbet bombing
A sketch of Mason Greenwood appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Bail granted for rape attempt accused footballer Mason Greenwood
The Chinese consulate in Manchester where police are investigating an assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy protester is ‘unacceptable’, says Cleverly
The first grey seal pup of the year has been born at Blakeney Point in Norfolk, England’s largest colony. (Hanne Siebers/National Trust Images/PA)
First grey seal pup of the year is born at England’s largest colony
Chido Poe took over Banya Fostering from her mother, who founded it (Helen Richmond/PA)
Diversity in foster care ‘gives children someone to identify with’
Nevin Sunderji, Mona Musa-Gray, and Kamar Omar took part in the ‘moving’ Black History Month bike ride (Kamar Omar/PA)
Black History Month bike ride offers ‘sense of belonging’
What the papers say – October 19 (PA)
What the papers say – October 19
The test can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers (Alamy/PA)
More accurate test for cervical cancer ‘great news’, say campaigners
Autumn colours on Derwentwater near Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Government ‘limping backwards on protecting 30% of England for nature’
(PA)
Social media safety ratings needed to protect children from online harm – report

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

hebcelt festival
Sold-out HebCelt festival boosted local economy by over £4m
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience

Editor's Picks

Most Commented