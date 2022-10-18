Triathlete Jonny Brownlee targets more Olympic glory as he collects MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Triathlete Jonny Brownlee targets more Olympic glory as he collects MBE

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 7:40 pm
Triathlete Jonathan Brownlee after he was made an MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Triathlete Jonathan Brownlee after he was made an MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jonathan Brownlee has said of his Olympic chances “if I can be genuinely competitive on the start line in Paris, I want to be there”, as he was made an MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

The younger of the two Brownlee brothers, Jonathan is the only triathlete to obtain a bronze, silver and gold at Olympic Games, finally becoming champion in the mixed relay event at Tokyo 2020.

He told the PA news agency: “I never thought I’d be in this situation now with the Olympic bronze, silver and gold medal and again, in three different Olympics.

“The Olympics in London, the home Olympics with the pressure of that, the Rio, the different course, getting the silver and Alistair winning and getting the first and second which obviously you can’t do any better than.

“Then to go to Tokyo and get the gold medal finished it off brilliantly.”

Jonny Brownlee is made MBE at Windsor Castle
Jonny Brownlee is made an MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

His recent success at the World Series in Sardinia saw Brownlee achieve a podium finish, the first time at the event since 2019.

“The World Series is the kind of top-level racing, apart from the Olympic Games, so all the best guys were there and it shows that I can be competitive again and I really want to go back and be competitive in Paris.”

He added: “I want to continue to Paris and my line for that, my thoughts are pretty simple: If I can be genuinely competitive on the start line in Paris, I want to be there.”

Brownlee described receiving his honour from the Princess Royal as “an unbelievable, special and proud day”, and added: “One thing I don’t think I’ve done very well in my career is look back at the achievements and I’ll definitely take the time to take this one in.”

Ashley Banjo is made MBE at Windsor Castle sor Castle
Ashley Banjo after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Also being made MBE was street dancer and television personality Ashley Banjo, who spoke to Anne about the work of his dance troupe Diversity, and the new studio they are setting up.

After picking up his honour, he joked: “Hopefully she’ll come down for some dance classes, that’d be nice, wouldn’t it?”

Banjo rose to fame when Diversity’s won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 ahead of Susan Boyle, and has featured on several prime-time television programmes such as ITV’s Dancing On Ice, and he spoke of hoping to inspire the next generation and “find the new Diversity” with his next venture.

“Before we’ve done what we’ve done, I think it would probably be seen as impossible for a dance group to sell out shows and still be going nearly 15 years on.

“So I think that like whatever it is, it doesn’t matter whether you are a dancer, a musician, a dentist, whatever it is, I just love the idea of saying ‘listen, we can do it – so can you’.”

