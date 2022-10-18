Government ‘limping backwards on protecting 30% of England for nature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government ‘limping backwards on protecting 30% of England for nature’

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 12:05 am
Autumn colours on Derwentwater near Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn colours on Derwentwater near Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Government is “limping backwards” on efforts to protect 30% of England’s land and sea for nature, conservationists have said.

A report by the Wildlife and Countryside Link coalition of nature and green groups warned that ministers had made limited progress on achieving the target and said proposals for deregulation to boost growth could lead to backsliding.

The goal to protect 30% of England’s land and sea for nature by 2030 to help restore wildlife to the environment was created by Boris Johnson as prime minister in 2020.

The protected areas originally included all of England’s national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs), but conservationists warned they were primarily planning designations, and the Government later recognised they could not be included in the 30% target in their entirety.

Wildlife and Countryside Link said just 3% of land and 4% of the seas were properly protected when the commitment was made, and that had only increased to 3.22% of landscapes and 8% of marine habitats this year.

The warning over the Government’s lack of progress comes ahead of an international “nature Cop”, the Cop15 conference in Montreal, Canada, in December when countries are expected to sign up to a global target to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.

The report said progress could be made by bringing existing protected landscapes, such as sites of special scientific interest (SSSIs), into good condition, extending the network of protected sites and increasing provisions and funding for nature in national parks and AONBs.

Areas of the sea should be designated as highly protected marine areas, and damaging practices in existing marine protected areas should be banned, the report said.

The EU Habitat Regulations, which protect 7.9 million hectares of England but which are under threat now the UK has quit the bloc, must be kept and strengthened, the conservationists urge.

The report also warned the Government’s proposals for investment zones with “liberalised” planning laws could weaken environmental protections at protected sites and landscapes and across the countryside.

Dr Richard Benwell, chief executive of Wildlife and Countryside Link, said the 30% protection by 2030, known as “30X30”, was a “brilliant environmental promise” and the Government had a chance to set an international lead in restoring nature.

He said: “Unfortunately, our figures show that in the race to halt nature’s decline by 2030, the Government is limping backwards.

“At this rate, the Government’s prospects of effectively protecting 30% of the land and sea for nature by 2030 are vanishing.”

Conservationists warn England is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, warned nature would not recover without protecting at least 30% of land and sea by 2030.

He said: “The Government has committed to that target, but this report shows an alarming lack of progress.

“Pursuing a dangerous agenda of deregulation and weakening support for nature-friendly farming will make the path to 30X30 even harder, threatening our soil health and pollinators, undermining our food security, and wiping out vulnerable species like hedgehogs and turtle doves.

“We need policies that help to restore nature – as fast as possible – not make things worse.

“That means strong laws and investment in cleaner rivers, recreating wetlands and wildflower meadows, and boosting vanishing insect populations – before it’s too late.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to halting the decline of nature by 2030 and will not undermine our obligations to the environment in pursuit of growth.

“A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.

“We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations, marine protections and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision.”

