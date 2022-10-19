Black History Month bike ride offers ‘sense of belonging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Black History Month bike ride offers ‘sense of belonging’

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 2:48 am
Nevin Sunderji, Mona Musa-Gray, and Kamar Omar took part in the ‘moving’ Black History Month bike ride (Kamar Omar/PA)
Nevin Sunderji, Mona Musa-Gray, and Kamar Omar took part in the ‘moving’ Black History Month bike ride (Kamar Omar/PA)

Three avid cyclists have described the “big emphasis on joy” within their cycling collective after its second annual Black History Month bike ride.

The 22-mile ride across central London was organised by the team at Together We Ride (TWR), a black-led collective aiming to empower people through cycling, as well as to “uplift” one another and bring more people into the sport.

Nevin Sunderji, Kamar Omar and Mona Musa-Gray all joined the group of over 60 who biked through the city on Sunday, stopping at 10 of the capital’s blue plaques and monuments commemorating black people to talk about their stories.

Starting in London Bridge, their stops included Bob Marley’s house on Oakley Street in Chelsea, a booksellers which published the first work of a black female writer in English, Phillis Wheatley, in Aldgate, and the Gilt of Cain sculpture commemorating the abolition of the slave trade in the City’s Fen Court.

“As a group, as black people visiting these monuments, it gives us a sense of belonging,” Ms Sunderji, a 56-year-old cycle instructor and business travel consultant from Hounslow, told the PA news agency.

Nevin Sunderji, Mona Musa-Gray, and Kamar Omar
Nevin Sunderji, Mona Musa-Gray, and Kamar Omar joined a group of 60+ for the Black History Month bike ride (Kamar Omar/PA)

“Knowing that they were there way before, but it’s not taught in our history classes over here in the UK… We’re made out to be like, all black people were slaves – it’s very degrading, everything is sad and poor.

“And then no, it wasn’t like that. We’ve lived lives, we’ve had our riches, we’ve got doctors, neurologists, many people that are high up and it’s never been celebrated properly in the UK.

“So it was very, very moving and joyful, some of it was a bit sad… But it’s pride, huge pride.”

Ms Musa-Gray works for Black Unity Bike Ride, a series of “activations” that encourage wellness amongst the black community, and which consists of over 20 black-led cycling collectives.

Black History Month cycle
The cycle was organised by Together We Ride, a black-led cycling collective (Kamar Omar/PA)

She described the bike tour as “an importance space” for black people to come together, but also touched on the “sad reality” of the history behind many of the monuments.

“When we visit these different sites and we see the breadth with which these different people, from artists, politicians, to people influencing civil rights and doctors… It was just such a wide variety of people and skill,” the 38-year-old told PA.

“At some point it’s for us to try to honour what we can, but it does definitely bring back that sense of belonging.

“And unfortunately, I have to also say it for me personally, it reminds me of degradation with which we’ve had to endure and lift through and the denial of our freedom and the denial of our excellence.”

BHM cycle
The group stopped at monuments and blue plaques commemorating black people across the city (Kamar Omar/PA)

Ms Musa-Gray also said the ride and being part of TWR enables the group to “spread the love.”

“It’s very important for us to be able to have spaces where we can come together,” she said.

“We don’t exclude anybody, we’ve got people of all different backgrounds and hues joining us, but I feel like having black-led or black-owned clubs, is very important for us to continue thriving within cycling.

“And when you are with a bunch of people who are loud, boisterous, just want to break out into song… You just do it and you don’t feel like, ‘Oh, they’re looking at me like I’m insane.’

BHM cycle
It was Ms Omar’s first cycle with TWR (Kamar Omar/PA)

“It’s that holding space for each other… It’s a cycling club but there’s a big emphasis on joy.”

It was the first TWR cycle for Ms Omar, a 33-year-old teaching assistant at a primary school from Wandsworth, who said it was “amazing” to be part of the Black History Month bike ride.

“I absolutely loved it, it just felt so welcoming,” she said.

“And everybody seemed so happy.

“I just feel like Black History Month should be celebrated all year round.”

BHM cycle
The cycle was 22 miles long (Kamar Omar/PA)

Ms Omar said it was “so interesting” for the group to learn about “who these people were and what they went through”.

“They have been through a lot and not everybody knows the actual history,” she said.

“And so when some of the lovely riders that were with us were reading through the actual history, it was so interesting.

“And it’s got me to go back and learn a bit more about our history.”

Ms Sunderji added that while the tour could have worked for runners or walkers as well, cycling is “a different feeling”.

“We are a family that loves to be on two wheels, I think it just (has) that extra element of freedom,” she said.

BHM cycle
The group visited the Gilt of Cain sculpture, commemorating the abolition of the slave trade, in Fen Court (Kamar Omar/PA)

“When I’m on my bike, I feel so liberated.

“You’re up there, and you’re just flying.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The first grey seal pup of the year has been born at Blakeney Point in Norfolk, England’s largest colony. (Hanne Siebers/National Trust Images/PA)
First grey seal pup of the year is born at England’s largest colony
Chido Poe took over Banya Fostering from her mother, who founded it (Helen Richmond/PA)
Diversity in foster care ‘gives children someone to identify with’
What the papers say – October 19 (PA)
What the papers say – October 19
The test can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers (Alamy/PA)
More accurate test for cervical cancer ‘great news’, say campaigners
Autumn colours on Derwentwater near Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Government ‘limping backwards on protecting 30% of England for nature’
(PA)
Social media safety ratings needed to protect children from online harm – report
(Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone unveils new social broadband tariff and free connectivity for small firms
The Alliance Party has submitted a petition to recall the Stormont Assembly (PA)
Alliance Party seeks recall of Stormont Assembly
Lisa Antonsen with the music pillow (Lisa Antonsen/PA)
Music pillow reduces stress and pain in A&E, study suggests
Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, holds her Dame Commander of the British Empire medal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Honour for campaigning MP who pioneered Online Safety Bill

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented