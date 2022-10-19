Diversity in foster care ‘gives children someone to identify with’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diversity in foster care ‘gives children someone to identify with’

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 8:04 am
Chido Poe took over Banya Fostering from her mother, who founded it (Helen Richmond/PA)
Chido Poe took over Banya Fostering from her mother, who founded it (Helen Richmond/PA)

The managing director of a black-owned childcare business has said diversity in foster care is needed as it gives children someone to “identify with”, as she reflected fondly on having foster siblings growing up.

Banya Family Placement was started in 1997 by Nyasha Gwatidzo, who came to the UK from Zimbabwe as a political refugee, and is now run by her daughter Chido Poe, who is managing director.

The London-based business helps to find homes for children and assists in parent and child rehabilitation through the foster system.

Ms Poe told the PA news agency that representation is important in the industry because it gives children somebody with “similar experiences to them” to “identify with”.

Woman looking at the camera
Chido Poe said her experience of foster siblings was a positive ‘learning curve’ (Helen Richmond/PA)

“When you are a looked-after child, unfortunately it’s quite likely that you get moved around a lot, so that can make you lose your identity and where you came from, especially if you left your parents at a young age and you don’t really have contact with them,” the 35-year-old said during Black History Month.

“I’m not saying necessarily that all foster carers have to be black, or they have to be Asian, to be able to give that child a strong sense of identity, but it’s just being aware and trying to find out where the child is from and trying to find out about their culture and talking to them about it.

“Because I think we take those things for granted when we come from a family.”

Ms Poe particularly remembers having three foster brothers who had escaped from the war in Somalia and stayed with her family until it was safe for them to return home, and said she was “glad” to have had foster brothers and sisters.

“I didn’t have a brother and sister until I was seven, I was lonely, so it was quite nice to have some company and some other young people in the house,” she said.

“When I look back on it, it was a huge learning curve for me to have foster brothers and sisters, because it kind of made me realise what I had in terms of family and support and love and what some other people don’t.

“And you’re also meeting people from different walks of life, so it has always made me conscious of marginalised people and people that have had it tough in certain situations.”

Woman smiling at the camera
Perpetua Irene Araba Graham Afar had 10 foster siblings as a child (Perpetua Irene Araba Graham Afar/PA)

Perpetua Irene Araba Graham Afar has been a foster carer for Banya since 2018 and has homed five teenagers and six parent and baby pairings.

Ms Afar, originally from Ghana, also grew up with foster brothers and sisters, and said at one time there were 10 foster siblings and her five sisters all living in the same home.

She also spoke about the importance of representation for children in fostering and said that as a foster parent, “you may develop a love that you didn’t realise you had in you”.

“It’s important to have the diversity because then it makes room for everybody,” she told PA.

“Everybody can fit into it. But for foster carers you shouldn’t see colour, you shouldn’t see colour at all.

“It’s about how you feel, how you deal with it, how you feel about work, and how best you can help.

“But diversity is also important so that everybody has a place to go to.

“I’m a Christian, but I welcome a Muslim, I will welcome a Hindu, I will respect the person’s religion, and diversity makes it accessible.”

