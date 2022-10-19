Atmosphere at Man City star Benjamin Mendy’s party was ‘weird’, court is told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Atmosphere at Man City star Benjamin Mendy’s party was ‘weird’, court is told

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 2:32 pm
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (PA)

A woman has told of the “weird atmosphere” at a party at the home of Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy where two young women were allegedly raped.

The woman and a friend had been clubbing at Chinawhite in Manchester when they got talking to another woman, who had been in the VIP lounge, in the toilets.

They were then invited back to Mendy’s home in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, for an “after party” attended by Mendy’s Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish.

While at the party, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Mendy’s friend Louis Saha Matturie, 41, while Mendy, 28, twice allegedly raped a 17-year-old old, Chester Crown Court has been told.

The woman and her friend tagged along to the party, on August 23 last year, getting in a taxi outside the club with three other women and two men before arriving at a “massive house” that was “deep in Cheshire,” she told police in a statement read to the jury.

On arrival, she said a man took their phones and put them in a cardboard box along with numerous other mobiles.

She said: “The house was really busy and like a building site.

“Everyone seemed very drunk.

“It was like a party had happened and we turned up late.”

There was a group of people – men and women – in the lounge area and a man was playing “crap” music on his phone – and she told him so.

Her friend then whispered that the ‘DJ’ was actually 27-year-old England star Grealish.

She said Grealish called her over to pick a song.

She said: “He was being really flirty and kept commenting how nice I looked.”

“I didn’t take him on,” she added.

She and her friend went downstairs to the swimming pool area, where she said there were “lots of randoms” and a girl wearing only underwear.

“It was a really weird atmosphere,” she said in her statement.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish was playing ‘crap’ music, a court heard (PA)

She added: “I started feeling a bit panicky. I didn’t know where I was and had no phone.”

The friends asked for their phones back but were told not to tell anyone where they had been – with “confidentiality” mentioned.

After catching an Uber at about 5.30am, the two young women discussed “how weird it was”, how “the atmosphere was crap” and how their phones had been “snatched out of their hands” when they arrived.

Earlier, the 23-year-old woman told the court she had sex with two men, including Grealish, and “sexual activity” with Mendy, which was all consensual, after being allegedly raped by Matturie.

The 17-year-old claims she was raped twice at the party by Mendy, in his office and trophy room, and twice more by Matturie afterwards, once in a cinema room and later at a Manchester flat.

Prosecutors say Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”, while Matturie, his “fixer”, allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

Louis Saha Matturie
Louis Saha Matturie arrives at Chester Crown Court (PA)

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.

None of the women involved can be identified legally.

The trial continues.

