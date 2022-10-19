CCTV shows Regency shooting victim fleeing amid ‘pandemonium’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

CCTV shows Regency shooting victim fleeing amid ‘pandemonium’, court hears

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 6:43 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 8:39 pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

CCTV footage of Regency shooting victim David Byrne running towards the hotel lobby where he was shot dead has been played to the Special Criminal Court.

The court heard that men involved in what has been referred to as an execution-style killing at the north Dublin venue took advantage of the “utter surprise and confusion” at the scene.

Gerry “The Monk” Hutch pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Byrne when he was arraigned on Tuesday as the murder trial began.

Mr Byrne, 33, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in event on February 5 2016 in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Three people in masks and tactical gear entered through the front of the hotel and two more, one in a flat cap and another in a wig, entered through the laundry entrance.

On Wednesday, CCTV footage of three people in tactical gear and two men dressed in a flat cap and a wig going through the hotel was shown to the court.

Footage of Mr Byrne running from the direction of the hotel suite towards the lobby was also shown.

Photographer Colin O’Riordan told the court he had taken photos of the weigh-in in the suite.

He said his colleague, Irish Independent journalist Robin Schiller, had said he had seen Daniel Kinahan in the suite.

The two journalists left the room after 10 to 15 minutes and were outside when they heard a bang.

Mr O’Riordan told the non-jury court that almost immediately after the bang, men in tactical-style gear appeared and entered the hotel.

He said: “Initially, they had the advantage of complete and utter surprise and confusion,” but as they entered the building, he thought “Gardai do not use AK-47s”.

He took photos on his phone, and told the court he later saw from the images that the men had been wearing black runners.

Shooting at Dublin hotel
The Regency Hotel (Marty Curran/PA)

Mr O’Riordan said he was about four feet away when two of the men came out of the front of the hotel minutes later.

“I stood back because, knowing what had gone on inside, I was in fear for my life.”

He said he tried to make himself as “non-threatening” as he could.

“I said to them, ‘Guard, I don’t know where I should be’,” Mr O’Riordan told the court, and they continued to walk towards a silver van.

Mr O’Riordan said he saw the man in the wig then appear from the hotel.

“I heard him say, ‘He wasn’t there, I couldn’t find him’,” he told the court.

“I heard someone else say, ‘Get the f*** out of here’,” he added, and told the court they were all Dublin accents.

He said that after the men left, he went to get his camera and to move his car, before returning to the scene and taking pictures “as I would ordinarily a crime scene I had come across”.

Freelance photographer Ernie Leslie was also at the scene with a colleague to cover the weigh-in, and heard a bang before seeing people running from the hotel.

He said they moved around towards the front of the hotel, where he noticed a silver van parked to their left with the driver’s window open.

A hand came out the window and appeared to be holding a machine gun, he told the court.

He said he grabbed his camera to get a picture of the gun and when he turned around, he saw someone running towards him.

He told the court he instinctively took seven or eight frames.

Mr Leslie said his colleague started “shouting at me to get out” as a gun had swung around and was pointed at them.

James McGettigan, whose family owned the Regency and was the director of the hotel at the time, described the confusion of the scene.

He told the court he was standing at the bar counter when people in masks and tactical gear came into the hotel “very quickly and rushed towards the bar and elsewhere, so it was a bit of a surprise”.

Gerry Hutch court case
Sadie Bryne, the mother of David Byrne (Niall Carson/PA)

He said his initial impression was that they were gardai.

He told the court they shouted that they were looking for boxers and asked where they were, and there was a “bit of pandemonium around the place”.

Mr McGettigan said he was standing next to one of the gunmen while everyone else in the bar was lying on the ground.

He said he could see “a lot of running around” and heard shots as well as people screaming and shouting.

Mr McGettigan said the man beside him disappeared after what he thought was around 40 seconds “and it was me on my own with everyone in the bar”.

“I naively made a bit of a dash for a room,” he said, adding that he went to the residents’ lounge to call the guards, “because I felt that something untoward was going on”.

Garda Michelle Purcell, from the divisional technical support unit at Santry Garda Station, showed the court CCTV footage of a silver van arriving through the electric gates at the back of the hotel, and at 2.28pm two men are seen entering the building through the laundry room entrance.

Ms Purcell said the footage showed the two men, wearing a flat cap and wig, linking arms as they walked through the hotel, with the man in the wig “constantly” on the phone.

Later footage shows three people in tactical gear entering the hotel as people flee.

The CCTV footage appears to show a person referred to as Tactical 1 shoot a man in jeans and white runners near the reception area at 2.32pm.

Another person referred to as Tactical 2 jumps on to the counter of the hotel reception.

Ms Purcell played CCTV footage showing the movements of the people in tactical gear through the hotel, saying that they were “going back and forth” and that they appeared to be searching.

The CCTV footage shows that the men in the wig and flat cap, and the three people in tactical gear, were in the hotel for around six minutes, leaving at around 2.34pm.

CCTV footage was also shown of Patrick Dowdall, 65, paying in cash for a room at the hotel the night before the shooting, and of a man identified to the court as Kevin “Flat cap” Murray entering the hotel room over an hour after that.

The deputy state pathologist at the time of the shooting, Dr Michael Curtis, told the court by videolink that Mr Byrne suffered “catastrophic” injuries from six gunshot wounds fired from “a high-velocity weapon”.

He told the court that one of the bullets “entered over the right eyebrow, exited over left side of lower face, scraped the neck and then re-entered the body in the lower collarbone”.

He said the injuries would have been “rapidly, if not instantly, fatal”.

At the beginning of the evidence heard on Wednesday, defence barrister Brendan Grehan SC told the court he was concerned that matters were “not being reported as accurately as they might be”, and suggested something had been reported in the media that was “not the same as what everybody else has reported”.

Mr Grehan said prosecuting barrister Sean Gillane had been “very careful” and Hutch has hearing assistance and heard what was said in court.

He asked that colour pieces in particular would “not seek to embellish things”.

Judge Tara Burns said she did not have the “luxury” of having time to read the media coverage, but noted what Mr Grehan said.

Two other men, Paul Murphy, 59, of Cabra Road, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, also pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.

The three defendants sat side by side in the dock as the prosecution outlined its case.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Nicole Mann (Nasa/AP)
First Native American woman in space ‘awed by Mother Earth’
A letter written by Vice-Admiral Lord Nelson to Emma Hamilton from on board HMS Victory in May 1805, is on show at National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth ahead of Trafalgar Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Intimate letters written by Lord Nelson go on display to mark Trafalgar Day
Detail of a Police officer
Three charged with kidnap and murder after man found dead in Essex
Freight train carriages carrying cement came off the track near Carlisle, Cumbria shortly after 8pm on Wednesday (Network Rail/PA)
Rail line to be closed for several days after train derailment
Mercy Baggs skydiving (Mercy Baggs/PA)
Adrenaline loving 90-year-old wants older generation to not see age as a barrier
What the papers say – October 20 (PA)
What the papers say – October 20
Harry Dunn, 19. US citizen Anne Sacoolas, 45, has been charged in connection with his death (Family handout/PA)
US diplomat to enter plea over Harry Dunn death
Harold Wingham photography (Handout/PA)
Work of pioneering aerial photographer celebrated
Ofcom said a number of smaller platforms do not have robust measures in place to verify a user’s age (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Some UK adult sites ‘not doing enough to protect children’ – Ofcom
A team of 25 researchers from 12 institutions will study the monkeypox virus (Alamy/PA)
New UK research consortium given £2m to tackle monkeypox

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Man due in court following late-night crash which left woman in hospital
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented