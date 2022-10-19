What the papers say – October 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – October 20

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 12:29 am
What the papers say – October 20 (PA)
What the papers say – October 20 (PA)

The front pages have their say on the latest crises for the Government.

Metro, the Daily Express and The Guardian all lead on Suella Braverman’s resignation from the role of home secretary, which the latter says has put the Prime Minister “on the brink”.

Ms Braverman had a “90-minute shouting match” with the PM, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports on denials from Downing Street that the party’s Chief Whip resigned following “a total breakdown of party unity and discipline” in the Commons during a vote on fracking.

The Daily Mirror, the i, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all describe the day’s events as “chaos” for the Government.

The Sun simply writes “broken” across its front.

And the Daily Star says “lettuce Liz is reduced to shreds”.

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life

