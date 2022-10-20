Front windows at Harrods sprayed with orange paint by Just Stop Oil protesters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint on the front of Harrods as they continue to call on the Government to end all “new oil and gas”.

Around 20 demonstrators gathered at the department store in Knightsbridge, central London, at around 9am on Thursday for a 20th day of disruption to the capital.

A video shared on Just Stop Oil’s Twitter account shows two protesters spraying paint on the windows of Harrods as members of the public ask: “What are you doing?”

A second clip appears to show the pair being taken inside the store by security guards.

Other protesters stopped traffic in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, with some gluing themselves on to the road.

The front of Harrods department store in Knightbridge, London, is cleaned after activists from Just Stop Oil sprayed an orange substance on its windows (Ian West/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said the protesters were being removed by specialist officers.

The force confirmed two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A Just Stop Oil spokesman said: “Our Government is criminally incompetent and morally bankrupt. They are actively seeking to accelerate fossil fuel production, which will kill millions of people, while failing to address the worst cost-of-living crisis this country has ever seen.

Police officers deal with activists from Just Stop Oil (Ian West/PA)

“Vulnerable people will be freezing to death in their homes this winter while the Government refuses to tax the rich and the big energy companies that are profiting from our misery.

“We owe it to our young people to stop fossil fuels. We owe it to our workers to create a just transition to a zero carbon economy. We owe it to our old people to enable them to live with dignity.”

Later on Thursday, the Met confirmed 18 people have been arrested for the alleged wilful obstruction of the highway in Brompton Road and taken into custody.

The road as been reopened.