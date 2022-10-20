Jury clears suicidal man, 30, of trying to stab officers in Horse Guards Parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jury clears suicidal man, 30, of trying to stab officers in Horse Guards Parade

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 1:33 pm
A knifeman who charged at an armed police officer in Horse Guards Parade has been cleared of trying to stab him after telling a jury he only wanted to be shot dead (Joanna Kalafatis/Alamy/PA)
A knifeman who charged at an armed police officer in Horse Guards Parade has been cleared of trying to stab him after telling a jury he only wanted to be shot dead (Joanna Kalafatis/Alamy/PA)

A knifeman who charged at an armed police officer in Horse Guards Parade has been cleared of trying to stab him after telling a jury he only wanted to be shot dead.

Prashanth Kandhaiah, 30, sprinted towards Ministry of Defence Pcs Ravinder Digpaul and Ryan Pariso in the tiltyard of the parade ground, off Whitehall, central London, brandishing a five-inch kitchen knife.

Pc Digpaul moved to bring his MP7 carbine rifle into position and changed the safety to fire but lost his footing while being chased on April 18 this year.

While on the ground, he kicked out at Kandhaiah and readied his Glock pistol to fire before his colleague Tasered the knifeman, who said: “Please shoot me.”

Pc Digpaul told Southwark Crown Court: “I felt, if he had been able to get past my legs, I believe he would’ve either seriously injured me or killed me.”

The day before, Kandhaiah had searched online for the 2019 London Bridge terror attack – when Usman Khan was shot dead by police after stabbing to death Jack Merritt, 25, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones.

Giving evidence, Kandhaiah, from Thamesmead, told jurors he was not a “terrorist”, adding: “I didn’t go there to stab an officer. I went there to get shot.”

After just over an hour of deliberating on Thursday, jurors acquitted him to attempting to commit grievous bodily harm.

During the trial, the jury was not told Kandhaiah had already pleaded guilty to having a knife and threatening another person with a blade.

Judge Adam Hiddleston remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing on December 9.

Kandhaiah had made at least four attempts to kill himself and told doctors of his suicide-by-police plan as far ago as October 2020, the court was told.

He had also googled terms including “rat poison can kill people”, “I hate Britain” and “police”, prosecutor Suki Dhadda said.

Kandhaiah, dressed in two pairs of tracksuit bottoms and four jackets, arrived at Whitehall on his electric bike before the attack, which was caught on CCTV footage played in court.

Pc Digpaul said the defendant had “quite an angry look on his face” when he ran towards him and his colleague.

“I couldn’t think what his actions were other than to attack us and try to kill us,” he said.

“I was pretty scared seeing the blade and how quickly he was running towards us.”

The officer said he had readied his firearm but lost his footing when he tried to create distance between him and the alleged attacker.

“At this point I was scared for my life. I wasn’t sure what he was capable of; if he had any other weapons,” he said.

Pc Digpaul told jurors he felt “very vulnerable” and “scared” and was “trying to do anything I can, really, to avoid being stabbed”.

In body-worn camera footage, Pc Pariso can be heard ordering Kandhaiah to “get down” and “stay down” while the knifeman is screaming before asking officers to “shoot me”.

Kandhaiah told jurors: “I thought as soon as they saw me they would shoot me.

“It’s central London so they take it very seriously.

“I thought they wouldn’t play around.”

