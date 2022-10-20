‘Miracle’ needed to form new Stormont executive before election deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Miracle’ needed to form new Stormont executive before election deadline

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 1:50 pm
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Assembly member Paul Givan speaking outside Stormont Castle (PA)
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Assembly member Paul Givan speaking outside Stormont Castle (PA)

Former DUP first minister Paul Givan has said it would take a “miracle” for a new Stormont executive to be formed ahead of a deadline for calling another Assembly election.

If the DUP do not agree to form a new powersharing administration before next Friday, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another poll.

The DUP has blocked the formation of a fully functioning ministerial executive since May’s Assembly election as part of its protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party has made clear it will not re-engage with powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Stormont meeting NI Civil Service
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill speaking outside Stormont Castle after holding a meeting with the head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady (David Young/PA)

The Government has vowed to call another Assembly election if the October 28 deadline passes, with December 15 expected to be the likely date.

The four parties that would currently be entitled to sit on any new executive – Sinn Fein, the DUP, Alliance Party and UUP – met the head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady on Thursday to discuss what the future will hold for Stormont departments if the deadline passes.

While Northern Ireland currently has no first or deputy first ministers, other ministers who served in the previous mandate have remained in post following’s May’s election, albeit they have been significantly constrained in the decision they can take.

If Friday’s deadline passes without a full executive having been established, those remaining ministers will cease to hold office.

Commenting on the chances of the DUP changing its stance before next Friday, Mr Givan pointed to the Government’s domestic difficulties and questioned its capacity to secure sufficient concessions on the protocol in the coming days.

“The days of trusting a prime minister to stand by the unionist community in Northern Ireland is long gone,” said the Lagan Valley MLA.

“Our position has been consistent on this, it isn’t going to change and I hope we can make progress. I want the institutions to be up and running but I think it would take a miracle for that to happen before the deadline of Friday.”

Stormont meeting NI Civil Service
Paul Givan said the days of unionists trusting UK prime ministers were over (David Young/PA)

Mr Givan also appeared to rule out the potential of the DUP agreeing to re-form an executive for a brief period, only to leave it again almost immediately.

That tactic would potentially reset the clock on the six-month legislative deadline for calling an election.

Asked about that possible approach, Mr Givan said his party does not intend to let the Government “off the hook” on its commitments to secure changes to the protocol.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said Ms Brady painted a “very bleak picture” about Stormont’s financial situation if a powersharing executive is not formed next week.

Ms O’Neill accused the DUP of denying people democracy as she accused the party of failing to respect the result of May’s election, which Sinn Fein emerged from as the largest party.

She said it appeared that Northern Ireland was on course for another election.

“We’re being denied democracy by the DUP at this moment in time,” she said.

“So next Friday we’ll have departments with nobody at the helm, nobody there taking decisions, that’s not good enough for the public who are living through the worst cost living crisis in the generation.”

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Stormont meeting NI Civil Service
Alliance leader Naomi Long (right) alongside party colleague Andrew Muir MLA following their meeting with Jayne Brady (David Young/PA)

Relations between the UK and the EU appear to have improved in recent weeks and London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for a deal through fresh negotiations.

However, the chances of an imminent breakthrough appear to have receded amid the Conservative Party turbulence at Westminster.

The Government could potentially change the October 28 election deadline by way of emergency legislation.

Ministers have shown no inclination to do that to date. It remains to be seen whether that stance will remain unchanged in the coming days.

Following the meeting with Ms Brady, Alliance leader Naomi Long urged the DUP to “get real” about there Northern Ireland sat on the Government’s list of priorities.

“I think realistically the window of opportunity for resolving the issues satisfactorily to everyone’s satisfaction and getting an executive back up and running is closing rapidly,” she said.

“The Government has bigger problems right now than what’s happening in Northern Ireland.”

Stormont meeting NI Civil Service
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said Stormont’s budgetary position was “eye watering” (David Young/PA)

Ms Long added: “We are in the bizarre situation where our politics looks less dysfunctional than national politics right now and that takes some doing.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the budgetary constraints detailed by Ms Brady at the meeting were “eye watering and overwhelming”.

He said the “chaos” in Westminster was hindering the ability of the Government to support Northern Ireland.

“The lights are on in government but nobody’s home,” he said.

“There’s nobody leading, there’s no leadership. There’s no confidence in them.

“And if there’s no confidence in them, how are we even here to look to them to offer us support to deal with the issues that we’ve got here.

“The Conservative Government are going to have to get a grip of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Experts believe the Ivuna rock may have originated from the edge of the solar system (Natural History Museum/PA)
Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth
The Duke of Sussex (PA)
Harry: My eyes were opened the moment I started therapy
The latest round of a long-running fight took place at the Court of Appeal in London on Thursday (I-Wei Huang/Alamy/PA)
Ex-wife of Screwfix millionaire awaits appeal ruling in long-running cash battle
A view of tent accommodation set up at the Gormanstown Army Camp in Co Meath (PA)
Refugees may have to stay at Dublin airport as Citywest reaches capacity
A woman has died following a road collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim on Tuesday afternoon (PA)
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Antrim
Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Dead baby had ‘extraordinary’ discoloured patches on skin, Lucy Letby trial told
DJ Tim Westwood posing with B Side gang that was shown to the the jury (note hand gestures) (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Fugitive forced to face the music for young producer’s murder
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Niall Carson/PA)
Border poll would not have a ‘hope in hell’ of passing, says Bertie Ahern
Hydrangeas in an English country garden (Alamy/PA)
Don’t replace struggling plants ‘like for like’ as temperatures rise, RHS says
Leah Ware, 33, who went missing in May 2021 and is alleged to have been murdered by her partner Mark Brown
Woman did not want her alleged killer to know she was pregnant, court hears

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Ramunas Smitras was found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Peterhead.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life. Picture shows; The old lemonade factory in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by Google maps Date; 01/03/2022
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Pictures from the police patrol from Inverurie Police Station witth PC Elaine Logue and PC Carl Wright. The patrol car. Picture by Chris Sumner. Taken 12/12/2008 generic blue lights
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented