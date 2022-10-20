Harry Dunn’s mother says she did not want to separate Sacoolas from her children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Harry Dunn’s mother says she did not want to separate Sacoolas from her children

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 2:36 pm
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

The mother of Harry Dunn has said her family have accepted their son’s killer’s guilty plea to causing death by careless driving because they “didn’t wish to separate her from her children”.

Charlotte Charles told the PA news agency it was important that Anne Sacoolas “did what you and I would have to do” when facing the UK justice system, saying they had to “rely” on the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to carry out “whatever process they felt was suitable”.

Asked if she was happy the CPS had accepted the plea to the lesser offence of causing death by careless driving, Mrs Charles said: “Yes, absolutely.

“Before we knew she’d left the country, from day one, alongside fulfilling that promise to Harry, we wanted to make sure that she did do what you and I would have to do.

“Immediately, we said that we didn’t wish to separate her from her children. It’s not their fault. Some of them were in the car with her that night.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what nightmares they’ve had since then, because from the bits and pieces we do know, it was horrific.

“So with it being a remote process, we were more than happy with that, for their sake. They’ve always been in the forefront of our mind.

“When you’re a mum and you know that you always want to be there to protect your children, her children are still important.

“So we just had to put our faith in our justice system, and we always did have faith in our justice system. And we had to rely on them to carry out whatever process they felt was suitable.

“We’ve never put any investment of thought or effort or any of our personal time into worrying about that. We’re just happy with accountability.”

Now the Dunn family have seen Sacoolas plead guilty in a UK criminal court, Mrs Charles said a promise she made to her son on the night he died that they would seek justice for him had been fulfilled.

Harry Dunn death
Harry Dunn was killed outside RAF Croughton in August 2019 (Family handout/PA)

Becoming emotional when recalling the night he died, she told PA: “That night was and will always be the worst ever of our lives.

“I had no idea of what laid ahead, I had no idea that it was going to be this hard, but making that promise not only to him directly, hoping wherever he was at that point…”

Mrs Charles took a moment to compose herself, before adding: “I’ve never broken a promise to either of my boys, and I damn well was not going to start when I found out that it was not going to be as easy as I would have assumed it should have been.

“Getting to court and getting to where we are now has been the most monumental thing for me because I can talk to him now and tell him we’ve done it. Promise complete.

“I feel I can breathe easier. I don’t have that guilt on my shoulders of not having done it yet.

“I’ve gone from not being able to feel proud because it hadn’t yet been done, to now where I can say I now do feel proud.

“Most of all I feel proud of Harry because, without the values he had when he was with us, I’m not sure if we would have been as strong as what we are to get the job done.”

Mr Dunn’s father Tim said: “I’m a bit different from Charlotte because I speak to Harry every day.

Harry Dunn death
Tim Dunn outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)

“I go up to the crash site quite a lot – I went there a couple of days ago to strim and put some daffodils in ready for the spring.

“I speak to him every morning. I’ve got a photo – well, it’s not actually, it’s a drawing that a friend of mine had done – at the bottom of the stairs, of one of my favourite photos of me and Harry at the football.

“So I say to him every morning, ‘hello’, and ask him if he’s all right – it’s just what I do.

“That night was horrific. It was the worst night ever.

“I have regrets. So, so bad – because at the time, at the crash, it never entered my head when I was at the scene and he was speaking – he was in a mess, don’t get me wrong – but he was talking and I didn’t think he was going to die.

“I really, really didn’t.

“I regret, knowing now that he did die, that I didn’t do more.

“I just beat myself up because I didn’t go up to him up close, I only stood away and spoke to him.

“I wish I’d have gone and held Harry’s hand or something – I don’t know if it would have made any difference.”

Asked what message he would have for his son now, Mr Dunn said: “I would say to him, ‘hopefully we’ve done you proud’.

“I miss him like mad. I miss him so much.

“But hopefully we’ve given hope to other families that they can do the same as us and get justice and believe and fight because it will happen in the end, it will happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Experts believe the Ivuna rock may have originated from the edge of the solar system (Natural History Museum/PA)
Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth
The Duke of Sussex (PA)
Harry: My eyes were opened the moment I started therapy
The latest round of a long-running fight took place at the Court of Appeal in London on Thursday (I-Wei Huang/Alamy/PA)
Ex-wife of Screwfix millionaire awaits appeal ruling in long-running cash battle
A view of tent accommodation set up at the Gormanstown Army Camp in Co Meath (PA)
Refugees may have to stay at Dublin airport as Citywest reaches capacity
A woman has died following a road collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim on Tuesday afternoon (PA)
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Co Antrim
Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Dead baby had ‘extraordinary’ discoloured patches on skin, Lucy Letby trial told
DJ Tim Westwood posing with B Side gang that was shown to the the jury (note hand gestures) (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Fugitive forced to face the music for young producer’s murder
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (Niall Carson/PA)
Border poll would not have a ‘hope in hell’ of passing, says Bertie Ahern
Hydrangeas in an English country garden (Alamy/PA)
Don’t replace struggling plants ‘like for like’ as temperatures rise, RHS says
Leah Ware, 33, who went missing in May 2021 and is alleged to have been murdered by her partner Mark Brown
Woman did not want her alleged killer to know she was pregnant, court hears

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Ramunas Smitras was found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Peterhead.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Communication lines to Shetland have been cut due to a damaged subsea cable. Photo of Lerwick by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life. Picture shows; The old lemonade factory in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by Google maps Date; 01/03/2022
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Pictures from the police patrol from Inverurie Police Station witth PC Elaine Logue and PC Carl Wright. The patrol car. Picture by Chris Sumner. Taken 12/12/2008 generic blue lights
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Liz Truss goes back into 10 Downing Street after resigning (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented