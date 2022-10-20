Family goes viral online for singing Suella Braverman sea shanty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family goes viral online for singing Suella Braverman sea shanty

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 10:49 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 7:24 am
The Marsh Family from Faversham, Kent: Ben, 45, and Danielle Marsh, 44, and their children Alfie,16, Thomas, 14, Ella, 13, and Tess,11. (The Marsh Family/PA)
The Marsh Family from Faversham, Kent: Ben, 45, and Danielle Marsh, 44, and their children Alfie,16, Thomas, 14, Ella, 13, and Tess,11. (The Marsh Family/PA)

A family of singers have gone viral online after they wrote a sea shanty about the dramatic resignation of former cabinet minister Suella Braverman, who lasted just six weeks as home secretary.

The video of the Marsh family singing their “cheeky” adaptation of the chart-topping Wellerman sea shanty has racked up more than 1.4 million views since it was posted on Twitter on Wednesday night.

The track, written and sung by the family of six from Faversham, Kent, outlines how Ms Braverman “spent days just wagging her tongue” during her short time in office.

Ms Braverman, who resigned on Wednesday, spent 43 full days in office between September 6 and October 19, making her the shortest-serving home secretary in modern political history.

Just hours after the announcement, Ben Marsh, 45, his wife Danielle, 44, and their four children Alfie, 16, Thomas, 14, Ella, 13, and Tess, 11, had written, performed and recorded their parody song.

“We seem to be reach people when everyone’s hit an absolute low point in politics and when the world’s falling apart,” Mr Marsh told the PA news agency.

“It’s about not taking it too seriously.

“I think the minute you start taking it seriously it loses its fun and it loses its edge.”

Tory turmoil
Suella Braverman spent 43 full days in office between September 6 and October 19, making her the shortest-serving home secretary in modern political history (PA)

The family first went viral at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when they posted a video of them singing a parody of a song from the musical Les Miserables.

“We did a version of Les Mis One Day More about us all being stuck in lockdown and that one went really viral,” Mr Marsh said.

“I think everyone needed some good news to pick them up and give them a laugh at the start of the pandemic.

“We get such lovely, amazing feedback to our songs and that’s what’s been really nice.”

Dubbed the “Von Trapped” family by the New York Times, they appeared on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2020 and the BBC’s Comic Relief a year later.

The Marsh Family from Faversham, Kent: Ben, 45, and Danielle Marsh, 44, and their children Alfie,16, Thomas, 14, Ella, 13, and Tess,11.
Ben Marsh, 45, his wife Danielle, 44, and their four children Alfie, 16, Thomas, 14, Ella, 13, and Tess, 11, wrote and performed their parody song (The Marsh family/PA)

The family’s Twitter account, @MarshSongs, now boasts around 17,000 followers and their YouTube channel has over 120,000 subscribers.

“This all came from the pandemic because we didn’t think there was anything that we could do apart from keep out of everyone’s way,” Mr Marsh said.

“But when we got messages back from nurses and doctors, we realised some of this stuff can serve as a bit of a good in all the bad.

“You do get a bit of a kick out of posting, like watching the numbers ramp up and our video has more than a million views now on Twitter.

“That’s super and it is really exciting for the kids, although they wouldn’t admit it.”

Mr Marsh said that although the family sometimes receives negative comments on their videos, they will continue to sing about mainstream topics.

“Unfortunately, it’s something that sort of goes with the territory,” Mr Marsh said.

“I think your shell hardens a bit when when you get used to it and you just get used to blocking and muting.

“We’re not on a mission for glory or exposure, we’re just singing things happening and how we see them.

“And unless that becomes too awkward or complicated for us, then we’re happy to carry on doing that.”

