Kevin Spacey ‘deeply thankful’ after winning US civil lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Kevin Spacey ‘deeply thankful’ after winning US civil lawsuit

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 10:53 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 11:33 pm
Kevin Spacey ‘deeply grateful’ after winning US civil lawsuit (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey ‘deeply grateful’ after winning US civil lawsuit (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Kevin Spacey is “deeply thankful” after winning his US civil lawsuit against actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986.

Lawyers on behalf of the Hollywood actor said justice had been done following the “swift and decisive verdict”, which was returned on Thursday in his favour.

A jury at United States District Court for the Southern District of New York took less than two hours to return their decision.

Jennifer Keller, representing Mr Spacy, said in a statement: “Mr Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumour or social media.

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court in a civil lawsuit trial in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

“And he is deeply thankful to this particular jury.

“This was a highly educated group of six women and five men, all except one college graduates and most with graduate degrees.

“Their verdict was swift and decisive. Justice was done today.”

The actor, 63, had “categorically denied” the accusations and said he “did not harbour any sexual interest or desire in Mr Rapp at the time or since” the incident, which allegedly at a party when Mr Rapp was 14 years old.

The trial, in which Mr Rapp sought 40 million dollars (£35.6 million) in damages, lasted just two weeks and was presided over by Judge Lewis A Kaplan.

Mr Spacey has been in exile from Hollywood since Mr Rapp, now 50, first accused him of the inappropriate behaviour in October 2017.

Mr Rapp sued the actor for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in November 2020, though during the trial Judge Kaplan dismissed the latter claim.

Throughout the course of the trial, both Mr Rapp and Mr Spacey took the stand, with the American Beauty star repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he was not telling the truth when he denied the claims.

He testified that he was sure he was never alone with Mr Rapp on any occasion in 1986, and that Mr Rapp’s claim he had made a pass at him after a party at his apartment was not true.

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey
Actor Anthony Rapp, right, and Ken Ithiphol arrive at a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan in New York (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

The court also heard from US actor John Barrowman, as well as several medical professionals.

Mr Rapp had claimed that Mr Spacey had surprised him at the party by picking him up “like a bride” and putting him on a bed.

Mr Spacey had allegedly then pushed his body weight against Mr Rapp before the actor “wriggled out” with no resistance during the brief encounter.

In a US civil case, any allegations only need to be proven “on the balance of probability” rather than to the criminal standard of “beyond all reasonable doubt”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland
Paul Pickerill (PA)
Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child
Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend
(left to right) Sinn Fein South Down MLA Cathy Mason, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald and South Down MP Chris Hazzard speak to the media in Downpatrick on Friday afternoon (Rebecca Black/PA)
No return to direct rule from London if Stormont collapses – Sinn Fein president
Edward Little was appearing at the Old Bailey in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Hyde Park terror plot accused appears in court
Lucy Letby appears in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby trial: Expert says ‘line of gas’ in post-mortem X-ray ‘unusual’
Abigail White, 24, was found guilty of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
OnlyFans model Abigail White found guilty of murdering boyfriend
Baroness May Blood at the unveiling of a cast bronze statue The Mill Worker by Northern Irish sculptor Ross Wilson in North Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Baroness May Blood, who has died aged 84
Jemma Mitchell is accused of dumping Mee Kuen Chong’s headless corpse in woodland in Devon (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Headless body murder trial jurors told they can consider manslaughter charge

Most Read

1
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
2
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
3
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
Anthony Gill.
Jail for man who posted cocaine from Liverpool to Aberdeen
6
Emma Muir was last seen near the Asda in Inverness.
Appeal made to find missing Inverness woman last seen near city’s Asda
7
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
8
Traffic has been building on Great Northern Road (A96) at the junction with Auchmill Terrace. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tailbacks on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen after crash
9
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
10
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack held a press conference at Pittodrie on Thursday to unveil a report predicting a £1bn boost for the economy if the new beach stadium is built. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cormack: ‘We can build new stadium much cheaper at Kingsford – but beach can…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by David Mackay. Mintlaw scarecrow competition Picture shows; Justine Tough. Mintlaw. Supplied by Justine Tough Date; 21/10/2022
Mintlaw scarecrow making workshop named as finalist in Eventbrite’s Most Curious and Colourful Events…
Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Scotland to face Sweden in World Mixed Curling Championship semi-finals at Curl Aberdeen
Kirsteen Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy with on the left Finlay Maclennan and on the right of the trophy Steven MacIver.
Black Isle Gaelic Choir wins big at inaugural Royal National Mod
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
Nicola Sturgeon thinks the Tory mess at Westminster strengthens case for independence.
Nicola Sturgeon: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
The Portgordon fireworks have faced rising costs since it was last held in 2019. Image: Jasperimage
This year's Portgordon fireworks display could be the last without more volunteers
Quinn Young Munros
'It's not the destination, but the journey': Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham sign the Santini rainbow jersey after winning gold.
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham strike gold at Para-cycling World Track Championships
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds explains hard luck woes amid injury crisis
The Tall Ships berthed in Aberdeen Harbour in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to submit bid to bring Tall Ships race back to city in 2025

Editor's Picks

Most Commented