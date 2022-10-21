What the papers say – October 21

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers speculate about the successor to the nation’s shortest-serving Prime Minister.

The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history, while Metro dubs Ms Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 21 October https://t.co/upVg9Sy0eU pic.twitter.com/UJEedBsRAs — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 20, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THE WORST PM WE'VE EVER HAD 🔴 UK's shortest serving Premier in history 🔴 Now Boris Planning to make a comeback#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yZPlkJ6EJx — Metro (@MetroUK) October 20, 2022

The Guardian calls it “the bitter end”.

Guardian front page, Friday 21 October 2022: The bitter end pic.twitter.com/fYxyzOB7bi — The Guardian (@guardian) October 20, 2022

The Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated Boris Johnson comeback.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Boris Johnson tells Tories: I can save party from election wipeout'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/UCtEmu5wxJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 20, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson plotting sensational comeback to challenge Rishi Sunak for No10 after Liz Truss resignedhttps://t.co/3pGXBCoNQg pic.twitter.com/pbhjNmDoaU — The Sun (@TheSun) October 20, 2022

Front page – He couldn't could he … Will Boris bounce back to No 10?#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/w87NsUSUCf pic.twitter.com/GgKMgbecNK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 20, 2022

The Daily Mail adds the former PM will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job.

And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”.