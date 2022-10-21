Renaissance masterpiece by Titian expected to fetch up to £12 million at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Renaissance masterpiece by Titian expected to fetch up to £12 million at auction

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 11:33 am
A version of Venus and Adonis by Titian (Alamy/PA)
A version of Venus and Adonis by Titian (Alamy/PA)

A Renaissance masterpiece by Italian painter Titian is expected to fetch up to £12 million when it goes under the hammer in December.

One of the finest versions of the artist’s work, Venus and Adonis, was unveiled on Friday morning in London, and will feature in a sale at Sotheby’s auction house on December 7.

The painting is considered among the most highly-prized of Titian’s works, with renditions starring in the collections of the world’s most illustrious public institutions today.

It was first popularised as one of a cycle of paintings he created for one of the most powerful men in the world at the time, King Philip II of Spain.

The painting depicts the young Adonis pulling himself away from his lover Venus, carrying a feathered spear and the leads of his three hounds.

The god Cupid lies asleep under a nearby tree and in the sky a figure rides a chariot.

Only a dozen renditions survive today, more than half of which are held in major public collections including the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, the National Gallery in London, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York.

George Gordon, co-chairman of Old Master Paintings Worldwide at Sotheby’s, said the sale was a “once in a generation opportunity”.

Titian: Love Desire Death exhibition at National Gallery
A visitor views Diana and Callisto (left) and Venus and Adonis (right), part of Titian’s Poesie series of large-scale Greek mythological paintings, at the National Gallery in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“The subject of Venus and Adonis is justly celebrated as one of Titian’s most popular creations, sought out by collectors the world over ever since it was made famous by his ambitious commission for the future Philip II of Spain 470 ago,” he said.

“One of the very finest of Titian’s renditions of this subject, it is only recent research, made possible by its re-emergence last year, that has revealed the full extent of the artist’s hand in the execution of this painting, surely one of the finest works by Titian to appear on the market this century.

“The offering of a painting of extreme rarity by one of the greats of the Renaissance is a once in a generation opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Orionid meteor is expected to peak on Friday night, producing up to 25 meteors every hour (Tim Ireland/PA)
Orionid meteor shower to light up night sky
What the papers say – October 21 (PA)
What the papers say – October 21
First new-build West-End venue in 50 years enjoys ‘glorious’ opening night (Tim Soar/AHMM/PA)
First new-build West-End venue in 50 years enjoys ‘glorious’ opening night
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
Robin Bell, 21, was killed in an IRA ambush in 1972 (Bell Family/PA)
Man killed in IRA ambush ‘had life stolen before he had the chance to…
Most people in Northern Ireland would not know how to access abortion services, a survey commissioned by Amnesty International has found (PA)
Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services
Leah Williamson holding the winning trophy at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lionesses among those to be honoured at Pride of Britain Awards
Kevin Spacey ‘deeply grateful’ after winning US civil lawsuit (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey ‘deeply thankful’ after winning US civil lawsuit
The Marsh Family from Faversham, Kent: Ben, 45, and Danielle Marsh, 44, and their children Alfie,16, Thomas, 14, Ella, 13, and Tess,11. (The Marsh Family/PA)
Family goes viral online for singing Suella Braverman sea shanty
Experts believe the Ivuna rock may have originated from the edge of the solar system (Natural History Museum/PA)
Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth

Most Read

1
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
3
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
4
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
6
The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
One-car crash causes rush-hour delays in Elgin
7
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
10
There were fears that Aboyne Hospital could be closed amid the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay is hoping to guide his side to a first win of the season when Strathspey Thistle visit Station Park.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - a crucial Station Park clash and…
Church of Scotland merger
Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans
From Victorian theatres to modern arts spaces, take a look at our pick of the best 12 arts venues across the north and north-east. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
12 of the best arts venues across north and north-east of Scotland
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett hopes for Rubislaw revival to re-energise National One prospects
A version of Venus and Adonis by Titian (Alamy/PA)
Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom
Aberdeen chartered accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co has recruited five new accountancy trainees. Pictured from left to right, Zaki Hassan, Eilidh Shore, Ethan Booth, Jessica Stephen and James Chalmers.
Meston Reid & Co takes five new accountancy trainees on board
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland's unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. (Image: Shutterstock)
A dream to play at Pittodrie again, says Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson
aberdeen entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looking for answers to injury puzzle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented