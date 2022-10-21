Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Baroness May Blood, who has died aged 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Baroness May Blood, who has died aged 84

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 4:18 pm
Baroness May Blood at the unveiling of a cast bronze statue The Mill Worker by Northern Irish sculptor Ross Wilson in North Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
Baroness May Blood at the unveiling of a cast bronze statue The Mill Worker by Northern Irish sculptor Ross Wilson in North Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

The Irish president has led tributes to the “inspirational” Baroness May Blood, who has died aged 84.

Politicians and trade unionists praised her community work in tackling unemployment in west Belfast, as well as promoting integrated education and striving for peace in Northern Ireland.

The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) said that it was that desire for peace that drove her to do “exceptional things for so many people”.

Remembering a visit the baroness paid to him in June last year, President of Ireland Michael D Higgins said she was “a truly progressive force” and her loss will be “felt by so many”.

“The work she has done on the integrated education campaign, as well as her proud record of trade union activism and the bravest presentation of gender rights, have benefited all those committed to building a generation who will enjoy peace and a shared life together.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to the baroness as “a fearless and tireless campaigner to make Northern Ireland a better and more peaceful place”.

“She was someone steeped in the community and focused entirely on making their lives better.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said she was “a genuine servant of the people and someone who placed peace, prosperity and fairness at the heart of her politics”.

“She did a great deal of good in her life, was always willing to help others and her passing is a great loss to Northern Ireland.”

US Senator visits Belfast
US Senator George Mitchell with Baroness May Blood in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

Former UUP leader and MLA Mike Nesbitt called her “a force of nature, determined to ensure her community was recognised, helped and assisted”.

“She was a role model as a community worker, trade unionist, activist for integrated education and promoter of the needs of the people. She was one of our finest and will be sorely missed.”

May Blood grew up in a working class community in Belfast before leaving school at a young age to work in the Blackstaff Linen Mill in west of the city.

Although she enjoyed her time at the mill, she was exposed to hard working conditions which she would later work as a trade unionist to improve – fighting for shorter hours and more money for the Belfast mills’ mostly female workforce.

SDLP leader and MP Colum Eastwood said she would be remembered across the North, but particularly in west Belfast.

“May Blood epitomised the ethos of the labour movement, starting out at the age of 14 as an ordinary worker who saw the problems and unfair treatment that existed, particularly for women, and used her skills and formidable nature to secure change.”

Jamie Dornan conversation
Baroness May Blood with Jamie Dornan and Oliver Jeffers at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast before a discussion of how integrated education in Northern Ireland shaped their lives (Liam McBurney/PA)

ICTU General Secretary Owen Reidy recalled her years as a trade union activist, saying that her life’s mission was “the advancement of working people”, and challenging sectarianism.

“May Blood learned her politics and her vocation in the vanished world of the mills of Belfast, a harsh environment of long hours and lives shortened by unsafe working conditions.

“From her teenage years, she was active in the Transport and General Workers Union, challenging mill bosses on behalf of a largely female workforce for decency at work and winning more money, shorter hours and better lives.

“She took risks for her neighbours, even being burned out of her home at the start of The Troubles, and later took risks for peace in supporting Labour causes, better housing, integrated education, women’s rights and most of all the trade union movement.”

May Blood went on to become a founder member of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition, as well as a volunteer fundraiser for the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) in 2001, a fund she would continue to support for the next 22 years as its campaign chair.

The IEF said she helped to raise millions for the fund during that time.

She was also described as a woman whose Christian faith was important to her, and who carried these values throughout her life in her kindness and compassion.

Archbishop John McDowell said Baroness Blood was “a quintessential Belfast woman who spoke directly and constructively from the depth of a kind heart”.

“I know that May has been an inspiration and an encouragement to many people, especially to women, and in that sense her influence lives on in the lives of others.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 22
(Adam Seigel/Infected Blood Inquiry)
Infected blood victims and bereaved partners will receive £100,000 in October
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and metro mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram are lobbying the Government to immediately increase funding for two train operators in the north of England (PA)
Metro mayors call for funding boost for two train operators to end ‘rail chaos’
Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland
Paul Pickerill (PA)
Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child
Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend
(left to right) Sinn Fein South Down MLA Cathy Mason, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald and South Down MP Chris Hazzard speak to the media in Downpatrick on Friday afternoon (Rebecca Black/PA)
No return to direct rule from London if Stormont collapses – Sinn Fein president
Edward Little was appearing at the Old Bailey in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Hyde Park terror plot accused appears in court
Lucy Letby appears in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby trial: Expert says ‘line of gas’ in post-mortem X-ray ‘unusual’

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
Baroness May Blood at the unveiling of a cast bronze statue The Mill Worker by Northern Irish sculptor Ross Wilson in North Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Baroness May Blood at the unveiling of a cast bronze statue The Mill Worker by Northern Irish sculptor Ross Wilson in North Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented