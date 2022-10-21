Lucy Letby trial: Expert says ‘line of gas’ in post-mortem X-ray ‘unusual’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Lucy Letby trial: Expert says ‘line of gas’ in post-mortem X-ray ‘unusual’

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 3:36 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 4:20 pm
Lucy Letby appears in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby appears in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A line of gas in front of the spine was an “unusual finding” on the post-mortem X-ray of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard.

Paediatric radiologist Dr Owen Arthurs told Manchester Crown Court that its appearance was “consistent with, but not diagnostic, of air having been administered”.

Letby, 32, is said by the prosecution to have injected air into the bloodstream of the newborn twin, Child A, who later collapsed and died on the evening of June 8 2015, just more than 24 hours after his premature birth.

Letby is on trial accused of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.

Lucy Letby court case
Dr Owen Arthurs, a paediatric radiologist, arrives at Manchester Crown Court to give evidence (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurors were told that Dr Arthurs, professor of radiology at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, had been instructed to review X-rays taken of Child A – when alive and after death – as well as other babies in the investigation.

Looking at one of the post-mortem X-rays, he highlighted to the court there was gas within the bowel – a normal feature, he said – and also the heart.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson QC asked: “Anything unusual about the X-ray?”

Dr Arthurs replied: “You can also see a line of gas just in front of the spine. That is an unusual finding.”

He said such an image would not be seen in deaths by natural causes but had been documented in cases of road traffic accidents and sepsis infection.

He went on: “In my opinion this was an unusual appearance. In the absence of any other explanation this appearance is consistent with, but not diagnostic, of air having been administered.”

Dr Arthurs said he could not say from the image alone that an air embolism – a gas bubble which enters a blood vessel – was the cause of Child A’s death.

The court has heard previously that Child A did not have intravenous fluids for up to four hours on June 8 before he received glucose through a “long line” plastic tube at 8.05pm – shortly after the defendant came on duty.

Earlier on the shift, a cannula to a blood vessel stopped working, followed by two failed attempts to correctly insert a catheter in the belly button.

Dr Arthurs told the court it was “possible” that gas could have been introduced by one of those above devices.

Mr Johnson asked: “Have you ever seen this much gas in a baby that has not been explained?”

Dr Arthurs replied: “Only in one other case.”

Mr Johnson said: “One of the other children in this case?”

“That’s right,” replied the medic.

Dr Arthurs said he based his opinion on a published peer-reviewed study in 2015 which looked at how common it is that gas occurs in older children who have died, albeit with “very few babies” included in the study.

He went on to review the deaths of 500 infants at Great Ormond Street.

The radiologist also reviewed the X-rays of Child A’s twin sister, Child B, who the Crown say Letby attempted to murder via an injection of air on the following night shift at the neo-natal unit.

Dr Arthurs said he found “no significant abnormalities” on her radiographic images, including on a X-ray taken 40 minutes after Child B suffered a sudden collapse, which the Crown say Letby was responsible for.

A nurse, who cannot be named for legal reasons, later told the jury she was on duty the night that Child A collapsed.

Junior prosecutor Philip Astbury asked: “How did he look?”

The nurse replied: “I had never seen a baby look like that way before. He looked very ill.

“He had a discolouration pattern I had never seen before. It was purple blotchiness with white.

“It was everywhere. It came on very suddenly.”

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and dead children allegedly attacked by Letby, and also prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the offences said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial was adjourned until Monday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 22
(Adam Seigel/Infected Blood Inquiry)
Infected blood victims and bereaved partners will receive £100,000 in October
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and metro mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram are lobbying the Government to immediately increase funding for two train operators in the north of England (PA)
Metro mayors call for funding boost for two train operators to end ‘rail chaos’
Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland
Paul Pickerill (PA)
Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child
Conham River Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend
(left to right) Sinn Fein South Down MLA Cathy Mason, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald and South Down MP Chris Hazzard speak to the media in Downpatrick on Friday afternoon (Rebecca Black/PA)
No return to direct rule from London if Stormont collapses – Sinn Fein president
Edward Little was appearing at the Old Bailey in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Hyde Park terror plot accused appears in court
Abigail White, 24, was found guilty of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
OnlyFans model Abigail White found guilty of murdering boyfriend

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
Lucy Letby appears in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Lucy Letby appears in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented