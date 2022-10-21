‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Controlling and violent’ OnlyFans model jailed for life for murdering boyfriend

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 5:27 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 5:40 pm
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Abigail White was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A controlling and violent OnlyFans model who murdered her boyfriend after he told her their relationship was over has been jailed for life.

Abigail White, 24, killed Bradley Lewis, 22, with a kitchen knife but within minutes was telling a neighbour he had stabbed himself.

Mr Lewis was taken to hospital from the defendant’s home in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, south Gloucestershire, but died hours later from a single stab wound to his chest.

Bradley Lewis
Bradley Lewis suffered a single stab wound (Avon and Somerset Police /PA)

After being arrested on suspicion of murder, White told police: “I did not stab Bradley.”

White – who had made £50,000 in a year on online streaming platform OnlyFans, where users can buy and sell content – had denied murder but was convicted following a 10-day trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Trial judge Mr Justice Fraser jailed White for life and told her she would spend at least 18 years in prison for murdering Mr Lewis.

“It was his misfortune that he was in a relationship with you because you are a controlling person, and you are also very violent,” he said.

“You had stabbed him on previous occasions to the one when you actually killed him.

Abigail White court case
Abigail White denied murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“You threatened to kill him regularly and he told his friends that he was scared of you, and he wanted to leave you.

“He could not bring himself to do so and whenever the subject came up, you would threaten to kill yourself.

“You also threatened to kill him and other people he loved, including his mother, and other women with whom he had relations over the years you were together.

“At one point you threatened to destroy everything he loved, and you threatened to stab him in the face.”

The judge said White had previously stabbed Mr Lewis in the leg and the arm and that he only told the truth when she threatened him.

“All of this behaviour was an attempt to control him. The text messages and WhatsApp messages recorded by you make for chilling reading,” the judge said.

“You demanded his almost constant attention, and your messages show that unless he answered you immediately and did what you wanted you would become furious and increasingly volatile.

“Your relationship was described by various witnesses, including your friends, as toxic. I would add to that term, as highly volatile and violent.

“Both the prosecution and defence say that you loved Bradley but at times you also hated him.”

The court heard Mr Lewis had been fatally injured minutes after leaving a pub with White on the evening of March 25 this year.

A neighbour heard her screaming and dialled 999, and when she entered the house found Mr Lewis lying on the kitchen floor with White telling her he had done it to himself.

White continued with the lies – phoning a friend and telling police Mr Lewis was responsible for the stabbing – but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Lewis had suffered a single stab wound, at least 7cm deep, to the chest, which had penetrated his heart.

On the day of the attack, Mr Lewis had been at a park with White and another family, and he had told her: “I don’t want to be with you any more Abi.”

White told the jury she only wanted to “shock and scare” Mr Lewis and they argued after she felt he had not stuck up for her during a row in the pub.

“I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with the knife and before I knew it, I had stabbed him,” she said.

“I picked up that knife in anger and upset but I didn’t want to hurt him or kill him.”

Dr John Sandford, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, said he believed White had a personality disorder but said the facts of the case suggested she was “aware of what she was doing” around the time of the attack.

Bradley Lewis died after suffering a single stab wound to the chest at the hands of Abigail White (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Mr Lewis had told White that he did not want to be with her any more, the court heard (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

“What’s the root cause of this offence?” he told the jury. “In my opinion it is the dysfunctional relationship from which it is arose.”

In mitigation, Andrew Langdon KC, defending, said: “I hope you accept as genuine that she cared very deeply for the person that she killed.

“When you are considering whether remorse is fake or genuine, we ask you to accept that it is unequivocally genuine.”

Mr Lewis’s father Steve Lewis wrote in a victim impact statement: “I want to take this opportunity to tell Abigail White that because of your actions you have taken my special son from me and condemned me to a life sentence of pain and distress.

“I want Abigail White to know I will never forgive her for killing my son and destroying my life and that of his family and friends. And the guilt I carry wishing I could have kept him away from her.”

Mr Lewis’s mother Rachel Hawkins added: “Abigail White has not only killed my son but she has also broken the hearts of my family and given all of us a life sentence of pain and upset.

“I will never forget or forgive Abigail White for what she has done and part of me wants her to suffer inside as I do, for her soul and spirit to hurt as mine does and for her to feel the emptiness and unimageable loss that I do every single day.”

