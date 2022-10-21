Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Convicted paedophile jailed for encouraging woman to sexually abuse child

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 7:29 pm
Paul Pickerill (PA)
Paul Pickerill (PA)

A convicted paedophile has been jailed after exchanging thousands of horrific messages with a child rapist about sexual abuse, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Paul Pickerill, 66, encouraged Vicki Bevan, 37, who was imprisoned for life in May for the systematic abuse of a girl aged under 10, to commit offences against a child under the age of 13.

Police discovered they had been discussing the assault, injury and sexual abuse of children after seizing Pickerill’s phone while he was being investigated for other sexual offences in April 2021.

On this and other devices, officers also found 141 indecent images and videos of children.

Pickerill, from Runcorn, Cheshire, was interviewed in prison in Doncaster about the messages with Bevan before being arrested and charged.

On August 25, he pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to intentionally encouraging Bevan to commit penetrative offences against children under 13 which she went on to commit.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 10 years, with another five years on licence, the CPS said.

He is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life and will remain on the sexual offenders register for life.

Bevan, from St Helens, Merseyside, was jailed along with Paul Rafferty, 62, and Tony Hutton, 42, at Liverpool Crown Court in May for the abuse of a young girl over a two-year period from 2019 until 2021.

Judge Andrew Menary KC told her she must serve a minimum of 10 years before being considered for parole and condemned her for carrying out “shockingly depraved” fantasies.

She pleaded guilty to rape, five counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making indecent images, three counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child and two counts of possessing extreme pornography.

Senior crown prosecutor Pauline Newrick, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “This has been a very distressing case for the whole prosecution team as there were communications between Pickerill and Bevan that no one should have to read.

“The content of those messages clearly shows the depths to which Pickerill was prepared go to in encouraging another person to sexually abuse very young children.

“Bevan herself has been convicted and sentenced because of these messages and others coming to light.

“Without perpetrators like Pickerill, who enable other paedophiles, the abuse of children would not be so extensive. I am pleased that he has been given such a substantial sentence. His imprisonment will no doubt protect other possible victims from this dreadful abuse.”

