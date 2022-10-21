Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 9:17 pm
Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)
Rangers were surprised by the birth, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators (Donovan Wright)

Rangers were surprised to be greeted by the UK’s first Wilder Blean bison calf as part of a “groundbreaking” rewilding project.

Three female bison were released into West Blean and Thornden Woods, near Canterbury, in July for the Wilder Blean project, an initiative by the Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust aiming to combat the climate and biodiversity crises.

The addition to the herd, also a female, “loves to play in the rain” in the ancient woodland and was unexpected for the rangers, as bison conceal their pregnancies to avoid being hunted by predators.

“When the bison took their first steps into the wild just weeks ago, it was hard to imagine that anything could come close to the elation we felt in that moment,” director of zoo operations at the Wildwood Trust Mark Habben said.

Rangers were surprised by the birth (Donovan Wright)
Rangers were surprised by the birth (Donovan Wright)

“But here we are celebrating the arrival of a bison calf.

“Groundbreaking projects like this, by their nature, always carry an element of the unexpected but this addition to the herd has come as a significant surprise, albeit a very welcome one.

“We are delighted that mother and calf are both doing well and look forward to watching the herd continue to grow and flourish in the coming months.”

Baby bison
Three female bison were released into the woodland in July as part of the Wilder Blean project (Donovan Wright)

Bison act as ecosystem engineers – creating light and space for wildlife to thrive through their natural behaviours – making the baby bison “an exciting development” for the project.

The announcement of the birth, which was discovered on September 9, was delayed after the Queen’s death on September 8.

“These animals are wild, so we want to remain as hands-off as possible, but their welfare is at the absolute heart of what we do,” ranger Tom Gibbs said.

“She is being observed by experts and we are constantly monitoring the whole herd to ensure their wellbeing.

Wilder Blean calf
The calf is the UK’s first Wilder Blean bison birth (Donovan Wright)

“We always hoped that the bison would breed, but it is fair to say we were not anticipating it quite so soon.”

The bison are due to be joined by a bull within the next two months.

Paul Hadaway, director of conservation at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: “This is an exciting development within a pioneering project.”

“European Bison are an incredible species, which were on the brink of extinction after the First World War.

Baby bison
The mother and baby are ‘doing well’ (Donovan Wright)

“To think that their numbers now swell beyond 9,000 is a true testament to the commitment and dedication of international breeding efforts and, as an organisation, Kent Wildlife Trust are privileged to now be part of that journey.”

The Kent Wildlife Trust is currently raising funds for the Wilder Blean project.

To find out more, go to: www.justgiving.com/team/wilderbleanproject

