Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Swansea

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 2:20 pm
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Swansea.

South Wales Police officers were called to an address in Idris Terrace, in the Plasmarl area of the city, at 6am on Saturday.

The force said a 45-year-old woman had died and that a 35-year-old local man had been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

He is currently being held at Swansea Central Police station, a spokeswoman confirmed.

She added: “It is believed those involved are known to each other.

“The area will remain sealed off with an increased police presence while investigations continue.”

A major incident room has been set up at Cockett Police Station.

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of South Wales Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We appreciate the support of the local community as we continue this investigation, and I would like to reassure them that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this death.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, or Crimestoppers on on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence 2200357888.

