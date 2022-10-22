Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for the UK to rejoin the EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for the UK to rejoin the EU

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 6:14 pm
Demonstrators take part in a National Rejoin March in Parliament Square, London (PA)
Demonstrators take part in a National Rejoin March in Parliament Square, London (PA)

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU.

The National Rejoin March on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend.

Parliament Square Garden, the last stop on the march for the rally, saw a sea of blue and yellow as supporters waved EU flags and carried placards.

Some signs said: “Brexit was never going to work”, “For lower bills #rejoin the EU” and “We voted romaine”.

National rejoin march
Demonstrators Andrea Ekins (left) and Nikki Ajibade (right) take part in a National Rejoin March in Parliament Square, London (PA)

Nikki Ajibade, a 60-year-old teacher from Warwickshire, was at the march with her sister.

She said: “We feel very strongly that the situation we’re in now, you can trace it back directly to 2016 referendum, which was supposedly an advisory referendum.

“It wasn’t a supermajority result, 52 and 48 is not something that you can just completely upturn and upend the whole country. Look six years on where we are. So we feel very strongly that we need to get a sensible government in place, general election now, because this lot are squabbling like rats in a sack.”

When asked about Boris Johnson potentially throwing his hat in the ring to become prime minister again, Ms Ajibade said: “If they’re thinking that Boris Johnson is the answer, they haven’t understood the question, come on this is just ridiculous.

“It’s an insult to the nation. It is an actual insult to the British people to even mention his name as a possible candidate.

“I’m not worried about Boris Johnson coming in. I’m not worried. I think it would be absolutely brilliant, because then he would be the last nail in the Tory coffin.

“It is a national disgrace, an international laughing stock, that’s what they’ve turned us into.”

The crowd booed as a large digital screen overlooking Parliament Square Garden showed pictures of Leave-voting figures such as Boris Johnson, Priti Patel and Nigel Farage.

National rejoin march
Demonstrator Oliver Jackson (PA)

Oliver Jackson, a 26-year-old warehouse worker from Dorset, said that it was important for politicians to listen to those who wanted to rejoin the EU.

He said: “We need to get our voice heard. And especially during all this chaos, we can’t let this be left out. Honestly, the best way to get the UK back on track is to rejoin, at the very least, the single market and then the EU.

“Brexit has been the slow death that has been bleeding the UK dry for years.”

The crowd also chanted “Tories out” and booed when speakers discussed the prospect of Boris Johnson potentially running to become prime minister again.

National rejoin march
Demonstrator Tony Harold (PA)

Tony Harold, 44, from Poole, who works in the share market, said that Brexit affected him as he has a property in Spain.

He said: “We’ve seen the damage and it’s all been downhill ever since it started.

“Personally, I have a second home in Spain, and I’ve been impacted directly. It puts me very much top of the pile. But I’ve seen the benefits of the EU, and free movement, both myself and other people around me.

“It allows you to come and go as you will and it enriches lives. It makes people better,

“It gives more of a life experience and it’s very sad to see that go.”

National rejoin march
Demonstrator Joshua Allotey (PA)

Joshua Allotey, 57, from Winchester, who works for a local authority, believed the UK would continue to suffer because of having left the EU.

He said: “Leaving was a bad mistake. It’s already cost the UK a lot. And unless we go back, it will carry on costing us. It was an ill-fought idea. It was driven by ideology and it’s not actually designed to help the UK. We’re better off inside the EU.

“In long term, we’re going to suffer because we’re not able to sell and buy from Europe, which is our biggest market.“

