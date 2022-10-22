Martin urges DUP to restore powersharing at Stormont ahead of election deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin urges DUP to restore powersharing at Stormont ahead of election deadline

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 9:00 pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Michelle Devane/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Michelle Devane/PA)

Ireland’s premier has called on the DUP to “honour” the mandate of the people of Northern Ireland by contributing to the restoration of the Stormont institutions as the election deadline looms.

Micheal Martin said it does not appear that devolved government at Stormont will be restored by Friday’s deadline.

The Taoiseach added that it is “not satisfactory” that the powersharing institutions are not functioning.

There is less than a week to form a Stormont executive before Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will be obliged by law to call a fresh assembly election.

Chris Heaton-Harris
Chris Heaton-Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

The DUP is refusing to nominate ministers to form a new executive until the Westminster Government takes decisive action on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They argue that the post-Brexit arrangements hamper trade and place a border in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Speaking at Fianna Fail’s annual party dinner in Dublin on Saturday, the Taoiseach said: “From the meetings I had on Monday there doesn’t appear to be a likelihood that the executive or the assembly will be restored by the deadline.

“The British Government are adamant and the outgoing government was adamant that there will be elections. We will engage with the British Government ministers over the coming days to keep abreast of the situation.

“Meanwhile, I would say to the DUP that they should participate in the assembly and they should contribute to the restoration of the executive because otherwise we are denying democracy, denying the mandate that the people of Northern Ireland have given to their elected representatives to form a parliament and to form the executive.”

The Fianna Fail leader said there has been too much “stop-start” with the Stormont institutions.

“It’s never satisfactory, in my view, that after elections, the assembly doesn’t get established, or the executive, and I think, historically, we’ve had too much stop-start with the assembly and with the executive over different periods, and that’s simply not good enough,” he said.

“I think the people are becoming increasingly annoyed about that. And I would say – particularly to the DUP in this case, because the other political parties want the restoration of the executive and the assembly – I would say to the DUP to honour the democratic mandate that has been given.”

Asked about the prospects of an executive being formed before Friday, and Boris Johnson reportedly gaining the 100 nominations needed to enter the contest to become the next Conservative leader, Mr Martin said:  “I don’t know that and I’m not going to interfere in the internal contest within the British Conservative Party in respect of who becomes their leader, or indeed who becomes the next British prime minister.

“I do think stability is important in respect of both the European Union and the United Kingdom relationship, the British-Irish relationship, and of course political stability in Northern Ireland.”

