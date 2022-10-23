What the papers say – October 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – October 23

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 4:06 am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The race to see who will be Britain’s third prime minister in as many months is the story leading Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Express celebrates the return of the ex-PM to Britain’s shores for another run at the top job with “Boris is back!”.

The Observer reports senior Tories are engaged in a “frantic campaign” to stop him staging a dramatic return to Downing Street, with claims he would cause further economic damage and risk “the end of the Conservative party”.

The Sunday Times also says the ex-PM has been spurned by the “Tory right” while Rishi Sunak’s own support surges.

The Independent calls into question claims made by Mr Johnson’s supporters that he has secured the 100 signatures from Tory MPs he needs to enter the race.

The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Telegraph lead with reports Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were “locked in talks” late into the night amid urging from within their party for them to strike a deal to avert a “Conservative civil war”.

“The Tories can’t even govern themselves,” declares the Sunday Mirror, carrying comments made by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as Mr Johnson’s camp was accused of lying by Mr Sunak’s camp over the number of supporters secured.

Sunday People splashes with an opinion piece accusing the Tories of letting “schools crumble” while they are “more focused on squabbling amongst themselves over who should lead them”.

And the Daily Star Sunday carries AC/DC singer Brian Johnson’s claim that when he was in the Territorial Army’s Parachute regiment in Germany he thought he saw a First World War soldier’s ghost.

