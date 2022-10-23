One dead and one wounded after two women stabbed in Newham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A murder investigation has been launched after two women were stabbed in Newham, London, east leaving one dead and one in hospital.

The two women were found by officers having suffered stab wounds at a residential address in Windmill Lane at around 3.35am on Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

One of the women, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital.

The second woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A forensics officer at the scene in Newham, east London (Gina Kalsi/PA)

Police are searching for a man who is believed to have been known to both women.

No further details about the man have been released.

Chief Inspector Lisa Parker, of the Met’s North East BCU, said that her force’s “thoughts and sympathies” were with the women and their loved ones.

She added: “I know that people in Newham and in particular those in the Stratford area will be shocked and concerned by this tragic incident. I share their concern and can assure them that specialist detectives are working at pace to identify and arrest whoever was responsible.

“Local officers will be patrolling the area, and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”

Police had cordoned off an area of Windmill Lane on Sunday evening.

Staff in blue forensic suits were seen going to and from the scene and a van which was parked on the street.

A 32-year-old woman, who has lived in the area for five months and did not want to be named, said she felt “shocked” about the incident.

Asked if she felt safe in the area, the woman said: “I feel safe, honestly. But after 12, or one o’clock in the night, I prefer to stay at home or with a companion.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101, referencing 1224/23oct.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers.