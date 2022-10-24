Virgin Media O2 reports record network traffic spike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgin Media O2 reports record network traffic spike

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 1:27 pm
The latest spike was 6.6% higher than the previous record (Nicholas. T. Ansell/PA)
The latest spike was 6.6% higher than the previous record (Nicholas. T. Ansell/PA)

Virgin Media O2 has reported a record network traffic peak on its network, with data consumption spiking last Wednesday as football games streamed matches on Amazon Prime Video and gamers downloaded the newest Call Of Duty.

The operator said network traffic peaked at 9.20 pm on Wednesday October 19 at a level 40% higher than an average weeknight.

The wave of data consumption was driven by internet users watching the five live Premier League matches on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, Virgin Media O2 said, as well as console owners pre-downloading Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the latest game in the popular series, ahead of its public release the following day.

The company said that the spike meant that between 6 pm and midnight, the average broadband user consumed more than 8GB of data.

The latest spike was 6.6% higher than the previous record, which occurred on December 28 last year, and as Virgin Media noted, was again a day when a number of Premier League games were being broadcast on Prime Video, but also came as the UK was battling the Omicron wave of Covid-19 and more people were staying at home.

Jeanie York, Virgin Media O2’s chief technology officer, said: “Whilst we’re used to seeing sustained growth in usage and significant spikes on our network, the latest Prime Premier League games and Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 release has smashed our previous traffic peak record out of the park – with traffic at heights hard to imagine even just a few years ago.

“Whilst it’s hard to predict what will come next in the world of streaming and gaming, one thing is for certain; with gigabit speeds and an ultra-reliable service to match, we have the network that is ready for it all.”

