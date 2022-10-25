Suffolk radio presenter hailed as ‘all round lovely man’ following on-air death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suffolk radio presenter hailed as ‘all round lovely man’ following on-air death

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 8:21 am
A local radio presenter who died while presenting on air has been described as a “dear friend” and “all round lovely man” by those that worked with him.

Tim Gough died suddenly, aged 55, while presenting the GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast show on Monday.

Mr Gough is said to have been broadcasting from a studio at his home when he died.

The station said in a statement: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his programme.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old.”

James Hazell, owner of the station, later added: “You may have heard me say today, in an emotional state, that I was not sure about the future of GenX in light of the devastating news of Tim’s death. Well I am now… because of the hundreds of loving messages.

“Tim was part of building GenX Radio and I will not allow his hard work to amount to nothing.

“We are going to create the best radio station we possibly can, that Suffolk is proud of. It will be Tim’s legacy.”

Virgin Radio UK presenter Amy Voce said: “Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was SO wonderful.

“I have the happiest of memories & we always kept in touch & if it wasn’t for him I might not be in radio…”

Gaynor Marshall, an executive producer for BBC radio, added: “Such sad news. When I was at Smooth Radio Nottingham he took me under his wing, super caring and all round lovely man. What an awful shock.”

Mr Gough grew up in a village close to Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and began his broadcasting career at Radio Orwell in 1986.

He went on to present the breakfast show on Saxon Radio and SGR-FM, as well as appearing on Smooth Radio and various other radio stations in the East Midlands.

