Stormont election will not bring protocol resolution any closer – DUP leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Stormont election will not bring protocol resolution any closer – DUP leader

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 10:49 am
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the decision on whether to call an election was a matter solely for the Government to determine (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the decision on whether to call an election was a matter solely for the Government to determine (Liam McBurney/PA)

Calling another Stormont election will not bring a resolution to the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute any closer, the leader of the DUP has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party was ready to fight an election if the Government calls one when a legislative deadline for forming a powersharing executive at Stormont lapses on Friday.

The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May’s Assembly election, meaning it has not been possible to form a ministerial executive.

The party’s boycott is part of its campaign of opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangements and it says it will not return to powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ulster powersharing
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call a new election if the deadline passes (Brian Lawless/PA)

A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expires on Friday. If no executive is in place by that date, the Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has made it clear he will call a fresh poll if the deadline passes, with December 15 the likely date.

However, it remains unclear whether new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take a different approach to the issue, and if Mr Heaton-Harris will even still be in his job come Friday.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

The European Commission has warned that such unilateral action at Westminster would be in breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action.

Talks with the EU resumed recently, with both London and Brussels talking up the potential of reaching an agreed solution.

Sir Jeffrey said the decision on whether to call an election was a matter solely for the Government to determine.

“If they call an election on Friday, we will be ready,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“We will take our case to the country. We will seek to refresh our mandate because we want to get this protocol sorted out once and for all.

“As it happens, I don’t believe an election will take us any closer to that.

“I don’t think an election will hasten the day when the protocol is sorted out.

“But it is a matter for the Government to take that decision and whatever happens we will be ready.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP at Stormont
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP speaking to the media in the grounds of Stormont on Monday (David Young/PA)

The oversight role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the protocol is one of the main sticking points in the stand-off between the EU and UK.

Sir Jeffrey said: “Whether it’s by legislation or negotiation, we want to see a solution that restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and removes the barriers to trade created by the protocol.

“It is the policy of the Conservative government that they deal with the European Court of Justice issue in the context of any negotiation.

“So, we expect that would be part of the outcome that there would be agreement in the future because, of course, the issue at the heart of this is that Northern Ireland is subject to laws that are imposed by the European Union and over which we have no say, and that is, in essence, the democratic deficit here, and that needs to be dealt with and, of course, the ECJ is part of that.

“But the key issue is if Northern Ireland is to be fully within the United Kingdom internal market, then we cannot be subject to EU laws to regulate how we trade within that market.

“Of course we have to comply with EU rules if we’re exporting goods to the European Union. But that doesn’t mean barriers to trade in the Irish Sea. And that’s what we strongly object to.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long expressed hope that Mr Sunak would view finding a resolution to the powersharing vacuum in Northern Ireland as a priority issue.

“Given that the Northern Ireland crisis is now inextricably linked to the protocol and getting resolution and a good relationship with Europe, which Rishi Sunak has said we should have, and that it’s also linked to the ability to be able to get a deal with the US in terms of trade, it might by consequence of that be dealt with as a slight, slightly higher priority,” she told Radio Ulster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(PA)
What the papers say – October 26
A number of protests have been held at Westminster and in Northern Ireland by relatives of Troubles victims in opposition to Government legacy proposals (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government legacy bill risks breaches of human rights law, committee finds
The Princess of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate becomes patron of Army officer’s Antarctica challenge
Picture posed by a model of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health issues (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Review finds ‘very serious abuse and neglect’ of children with disabilities
Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt (Victoria Jones/James Manning/Aaron Chown/PA)
Braverman and Raab return and Hunt stays on as Sunak targets Truss ‘mistakes’
Rubens’ Salome Presented With The Severed Head Of Saint John The Baptist (Sothebys/PA)
Rubens masterpiece leads collection of Baroque paintings going under the hammer
Dominic Raab, Suella Braverman and Oliver Dowden (James Manning/Stefan Rousseau/Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak brings Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman back into the Cabinet
Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)
Crown alleges Child A suffered an air embolism that led to his death
Vasile Culea has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home (Derbyshire Police/PA)
‘Savage’ attacker who inflicted ‘torture’ on pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the decision on whether to call an election was a matter solely for the Government to determine (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the decision on whether to call an election was a matter solely for the Government to determine (Liam McBurney/PA)
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented