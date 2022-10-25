Stargazers across UK enjoy ‘magical and unusual’ partial solar eclipse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stargazers across UK enjoy ‘magical and unusual’ partial solar eclipse

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 3:25 pm
The sun breaks through clouds during a partial solar eclipse visible over Stoodley Pike, a 1,300ft hill in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The sun breaks through clouds during a partial solar eclipse visible over Stoodley Pike, a 1,300ft hill in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stargazers in the UK were able to witness a “magical and unusual” event on Tuesday, when a partial solar eclipse was visible in the sky.

Around a quarter of the sun was blocked out from 10.08am until almost midday in London as the moon passed between it and the Earth.

Observers in western Siberia, Russia, had the best views, but the phenomenon could still be seen clearly across various cities in the UK.

One keen observer said she was “off her head” with excitement when watching the partial solar eclipse, and compared it to watching Sir Paul McCartney at Glastonbury Festival.

Partial solar eclipse
A partial solar eclipse visible over Cullercoats Watch House in North Shields. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.

Mary English, 62, a writer and astrologer from Bath, said she was “away with the fairies” when witnessing the astronomical event.

Ms English watched the event in the garden of the Herschel Museum of Astronomy in Bath alongside a group of four astronomers and members of the public.

She used her own personal viewing glasses made of cardboard which she said cost £5, and also enjoyed the professional equipment at the museum dedicated to astronomer William Herschel.

Mary English is a keen astrologer (Mary English/PA)

Ms English told the PA news agency: “I was off my head… I was away with the fairies.

“It’s mind-boggling, it really is, especially if you’re into that sort of thing.

“It would be a bit like when you go to Glastonbury and you see somebody famous… Paul McCartney or something, you go into Glastonbury and you see him in the flesh.

“And this event was like seeing something in the flesh.

“You can read about it and you can look at it online, but to actually witness it with your own eyes, and with a bunch of other people that will also (be) witnessing it, that’s what made it really special for me.”

Jack Kerss, 36, a freelance astronomy and science communicator from London, was originally meant to watch the eclipse from Norway but the trip was cancelled.

Mr Kerss said he was “absolutely mesmerised” to see the eclipse from Greenwich, London.

He said: “It’s easy to get familiar with sights like this when you work as an astronomer.

“You have to remind yourself that you’re witnessing an astonishing natural wonder that most people in human history couldn’t comprehend.

“Now we know exactly what’s happening, some of the mystery is lost, but none of the magic.”

Partial solar eclipse
The sun breaks through clouds during a partial solar eclipse visible over Stoodley Pike, a 1,300ft hill in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

He added: “I’m always really excited to see an eclipse.

“We’re very lucky to be able to witness such an extraordinary spectacle in the cosmos, so I don’t pass up those opportunities when they come around.”

Chris Limb, 52, a web developer and writer from Hove, took a brief break from work to view the eclipse from outside his front door.

He told PA: “I live in Hove near the sea so I usually have line of sight to the sun.

“I have always enjoyed seeing eclipses – it brings home the clockwork nature of the universe and highlights the relative insignificance of the human race despite all our pretensions.

“Whether we were here to witness it or not, this eclipse would still be happening.

“It also adds something magical and unusual to the day, the sun itself changes shape.”

