Diwali fireworks masked gunshots in fatal double shooting, says resident

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 7:40 pm
A police forensic van near to the scene in Ilford after two men died and a third was left critically injured after a shooting (Ian West/PA)
Gunshots fired in a fatal double shooting in east London were masked by Diwali fireworks, according to a “shaken” neighbour.

Two men, aged 23 and 30, were killed and a third man, 30, was critically injured in the shooting in Ilford, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Henley Road at around 12.15am on Tuesday morning following reports of a fight in progress and shots fired.

They found three men inside an address with gunshot injuries.

The Met Police said the families of both men who died at the scene have been informed but that the force is not yet in a position to confirm their identities.

The third victim was taken to hospital and he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A woman who lives near the scene said the sounds of gunshots were drowned out by fireworks for the Diwali celebrations.

The religious event, the Hindu Festival of Lights, began on Monday.

Shama Ahmad, 50, whose flat is just yards from where the two men were shot, said: “I live in a flat upstairs here, I heard some screaming, shouting, and I was a bit shaken by the screams but this is very common around by this area.

“I just looked from my window upstairs and the police and the helicopter above.

“There was fireworks going right in front of my flat, so with the fireworks the shots weren’t heard at all.

“There was this celebration, Diwali thing, going on, and fireworks so you couldn’t hear the shots.

Ilford shooting
Forensics officers at the scene in Ilford after two men died and a third was left critically injured after a shooting (Ian West/PA)

“I live around the corner here and I’m a bit wary, me and my family are concerned about this.”

The Met said the investigation is ongoing and they are carrying out urgent inquiries to trace a number of suspects but there have been no arrests.

A large police cordon remains in place on the residential street, while forensic investigators comb the area for evidence.

A car linked to the shooting was recovered nearby in Ronnie Lane, the force said.

Detective Inspector Matt Read, from the Specialist Crime Command, said he believes there were a “number of people at the house in Henley Road at the time of the shooting”.

He has called on those present to come forward “as a matter of urgency”.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, called for more police as he spoke to reporters at the scene.

He said: “I think more police across the whole of the capital, these are numbers that have been cut over successive governments, we have to make sure we get the police here.

“We have been complaining about this in my role as London Councils lead on crime and community safety, I made that plea to the new Metropolitan Police commissioner only last week and he agrees that we need more police.”

He added: “I think sometimes these things build up over time and that’s where the police is needed to stop that building up over time and I think if we could get that we would be in a better place.”

Metropolitan Police Inspector Dave Holgate said his thoughts are with the families as he appealed for information.

Speaking at the scene, he said: “Tragically two men lost their lives this morning and another was seriously injured following an appalling act of violence right here in Ilford.

“There are a number of crime scenes in place and we thank local residents for their understanding and co-operation while our forensic and specialist crime colleagues do their job.

“We understand that the community will quite rightly be shocked by this horrific incident, and we share in their concerns. However, I can assure that my dedicated colleagues are working at pace to collect evidence and identify the suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 99/25Oct or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

