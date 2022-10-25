Convicted drug dealer denies killing Leah Ware

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convicted drug dealer who sold drugs to Leah Ware has denied killing her, a court has heard.

Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On Tuesday the trial at Hove Crown Court heard evidence from Jack Tyler, a convicted drug dealer who sold crack cocaine and heroin to Ms Ware and also considered her to be a friend.

Mr Tyler saw Ms Ware for the last time on May 6 2021, one day before the prosecution argues she was killed.

The two of them smoked crack together, Ms Ware bought drugs from Mr Tyler, and they also had sex for what Mr Tyler says was the first and last time.

(Handout/PA)

Ms Ware also briefly took Mr Tyler to Little Bridge Farm, where she lived in a shipping container, so she could retrieve her bank card, but Mr Tyler did not get out of the car.

Ian Henderson KC, for the defence, asked Mr Tyler whether he had also seen Ms Ware in the early hours of May 7, the day she was alleged to have been killed, but Mr Tyler said he was drunk at the time and could not remember if he saw her or not.

Prosecution solicitor Duncan Atkinson KC in cross-examination said it was “being implied” Mr Tyler may have something to do with Ms Ware’s death.

In response to Mr Atkinson’s questioning, Mr Tyler said: “I didn’t have a falling out with Leah. I didn’t take Leah away somewhere in her car. I didn’t hurt her, I didn’t have an argument with her, and I didn’t kill her.”

The trial continues.