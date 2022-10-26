UN: World faces 2.5C of warming as climate action ‘nowhere near’ levels needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

UN: World faces 2.5C of warming as climate action ‘nowhere near’ levels needed

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 11:02 am
The sun rises behind a power plant (Peter Byrne/PA)
The sun rises behind a power plant (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pledges by countries to cut greenhouse gases will see the world warming by around 2.5C – well above agreed targets to limit dangerous climate change, a United Nations report shows.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell warned that while there has been some progress this year, countries were “still nowhere near the scale and pace of emissions reductions” needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5C over this century.

Under the global Paris Agreement climate treaty, countries agreed to take action to limit global warming to 2C and pursue efforts to curb them to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The world is already seeing increasing floods, storms, heatwaves and wildfires as a result of climate change, and beyond 1.5C of warming, more devastating weather extremes, crop damage and losses of key systems such as coral reefs are expected.

The report from UN Climate Change assessed the combined climate pledges of 193 parties – countries and the European Union – submitted under the Paris Agreement, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

It found the combined pledges of countries could put the world on track for around 2.5C of warming by the end of the century.

Current commitments will increase greenhouse gas emissions by 10.6% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, an improvement on last year’s assessment which found countries were on a path to emissions rises of 13.7% by the end of the decade.

But the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2018 report showed that carbon emissions needed to be cut by 45% by 2030 on 2010 levels, and the latest science this year indicates there needs to be a 43% fall in greenhouse gases on 2019 levels in the next eight years to meet the 1.5C goal.

Only 24 new or updated climate plans have been submitted since Cop26 in Glasgow, where all countries agreed to revisit and strengthen their plans, which Mr Stiell descried as “disappointing”.

“The downward trend in emissions expected by 2030 shows that nations have made some progress this year.

“But the science is clear and so are our climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

“We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5C world.

“To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years.”

He added: “Government decisions and actions must reflect the level of urgency, the gravity of the threats we are facing, and the shortness of the time we have remaining to avoid the devastating consequences of runaway climate change.”

A second report looked at long-term plans to move to net zero emissions by or around mid-century, which cover 62 parties to the Paris Agreement accounting for 83% of world GDP, 47% of the world’s population and around 69% of total energy consumption in 2019.

It found that those countries’ emissions could be around 68% lower in 2050 than in 2019, if the-long term strategies are fully implemented on time – but warned that many are uncertain and postpone action that should be taken now.

The UN report has been released ahead of the latest round of international climate negotiations, Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and Mr Stiell urged countries to come to the talks to show how they will work to implement climate action through legislation, policies and progress.

He also called for nations to make progress on issues including addressing the loss and damage poorer countries and communities are suffering from climate change, and finance flows to those nations to tackle global warming.

Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian minister of foreign affairs who will be president of Cop27, said the report showed the world was off-track to keep the 1.5C goal alive.

“This is a sobering moment, and we are in a race against time.

“Several of those who are expected to do more, are far from doing enough, and the consequences of this is affecting lives and livelihoods across the globe,” he warned, calling for a “transformative response at Cop27”.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma said: “It is critical that we do everything within our means to keep 1.5C in reach, as we promised in the Glasgow Climate Pact.

“These reports show that although we have made some progress – and every fraction of a degree counts – much more is needed urgently. We need the major emitters to step up and increase ambition ahead of Cop27.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(PA)
University student stabbed to death in Manchester
(PA)
Royals permitted to deputise for the King likely to be increased – reports say
James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell (Steve Parsons/PA)
Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman
(PA)
Teenage girl dies after being hit by car which veered off road in Leicester
Camron Smith, 16, who was fatally stabbed in Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Two young men guilty of killing teen stabbed to death in raid on his…
Tomasz Waga has been described as a “much-loved father, partner to his girlfriend, son and brother” (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA)
Albanian gang murdered man to protect ‘valuable hoard’ of cannabis, trial told
Madeleine Budd (James Manning/PA)
Woman who vandalised Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial spared jail
Leah Ware. Mark Brown is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021 (
Murder accused’s type was ‘drop dead girls with mental health issues’, court told
Overall, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has risen by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Record leap in methane levels as greenhouse gases reach new highs in 2021
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)
Baby allegedly murdered by nurse stopped breathing ‘without warning’

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
The sun rises behind a power plant (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended

Editor's Picks

Most Commented