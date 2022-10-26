Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.

The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.

In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.

“Their next of kin has been informed.

APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands, Pembrokeshire, which occurred just before 5.30pm yesterday. Three cars were involved – a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini. MORE ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Rm9c7gHEuw — Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) October 26, 2022

“One adult and two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The pile-up happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands and involved a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini.

Five emergency ambulances and two rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service, together with a crew from Cardiff’s Wales Air Ambulance base, responded to the incident.

The three injured people were taken by road to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

The road was closed for more than eight hours while an investigation got under way before being reopened by 1.45am.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PS Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.