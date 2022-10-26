Psychologist under attack in family court fight fears for her career, judge told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Psychologist under attack in family court fight fears for her career, judge told

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 12:43 pm
President of the Family Division Sir Andrew McFarlane (PA)
President of the Family Division Sir Andrew McFarlane (PA)

A psychologist criticised by a woman embroiled in a family court fight over her two children thinks her career is “on the line”, a senior judge has been told.

Melanie Gill concluded that the woman was alienating her children from their father. But the woman has now complained that Ms Gill is “not an appropriately qualified expert”.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court and the most senior family court judge in England, is overseeing an appeal by the woman at a public High Court hearing in London.

Psychologist appeal hearing
The President’s Court (Court 33) at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where Sir Andrew McFarlane is overseeing the appeal hearing featuring Melanie Gill (Aaron Chown/PA)

At the start of the hearing on Wednesday, the judge said that there was a “big issue” in the appeal – a question about what guidance he should give on the instruction of experts in family court cases.

A barrister representing Ms Gill told Sir Andrew that his client’s career was “on the line”.

Andrew Bagchi KC said the was a “whiff of a witch-hunt”.

“Her career is on the line,” Mr Bagchi told Sir Andrew.

“She is a professional expert witness in family cases.

“If she is suddenly not regarded as an expert witness then that is the end of her career.”

Mr Bagchi added: “Ms Gill has been targeted in other litigation by litigants who have lost and they want to complain about that…

“There is something of a feeling of a witch-hunt about this.”

He went on: “There is a whiff of a witch-hunt.”

The woman has appealed after Judge Lindsay Davies, who oversaw family court hearings in Peterborough, refused to order a re-hearing of the case.

Judge Davies said, in a ruling, that the children at the centre of the case had lived with their mother after their parents separated.

She said another judge had initially found there had been “coercive and controlling behaviour on the part of the father”.

But Judge Davies subsequently ruled that the children should move from their mother’s care and live with their father, after accepting Ms Gill’s “conclusion about alienation”.

Judge Davies made no criticism of Ms Gill, when dismissing the woman’s application for a further hearing, but suggested that guidance on experts from a judicial head would help judges.

A High Court judge, who oversaw a preliminary appeal hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London recently, concluded that the woman had an arguable case and said Sir Andrew should oversee an appeal hearing and consider issues relating to the regulation of experts.

Mr Justice Peel, who ruled that children involved could not be identified in media reports of the case, said it was in the public interest for Sir Andrew to consider the “appropriateness, or otherwise, of instructing unregulated psychologists as experts in family proceedings concerning children, and in particular in cases where parental alienation may arise”.

He also said Sir Andrew should consider whether, in relation to the woman’s case, it had been “appropriate to instruct Ms Gill” in circumstances where “she has no recognised substantial post-graduate qualifications”, was not “registered as a practitioner psychologist”, was not “subject to professional regulation”, and, the “opinion of the President of the Association of Clinical Psychologists UK” was that “she should not be acting as an expert in court proceedings”.

Mr Justice Peel outlined the terms of reference for the appeal hearing – and gave detail about Ms Gill – in a written case order.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(PA)
University student stabbed to death in Manchester
(PA)
Royals permitted to deputise for the King likely to be increased – reports say
James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell (Steve Parsons/PA)
Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman
(PA)
Teenage girl dies after being hit by car which veered off road in Leicester
Camron Smith, 16, who was fatally stabbed in Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Two young men guilty of killing teen stabbed to death in raid on his…
Tomasz Waga has been described as a “much-loved father, partner to his girlfriend, son and brother” (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA)
Albanian gang murdered man to protect ‘valuable hoard’ of cannabis, trial told
Madeleine Budd (James Manning/PA)
Woman who vandalised Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial spared jail
Leah Ware. Mark Brown is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021 (
Murder accused’s type was ‘drop dead girls with mental health issues’, court told
Overall, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has risen by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Record leap in methane levels as greenhouse gases reach new highs in 2021
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)
Baby allegedly murdered by nurse stopped breathing ‘without warning’

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
President of the Family Division Sir Andrew McFarlane (PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented