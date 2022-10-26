Baby allegedly murdered by nurse stopped breathing ‘without warning’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Baby allegedly murdered by nurse stopped breathing ‘without warning’

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 4:01 pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)

The mother of a premature baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby was told her son stopped breathing “without warning”, a court has heard.

The baby, referred to as Child C, was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital on June 10 2015 and taken to the neonatal unit.

He is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old.

In a statement, his mother said after his birth the staff on the unit remained positive about his progress, as did she and her husband.

She said: “We weren’t being unrealistic but we could see he was doing all that was expected of him.”

On June 13, the mother, who was staying on a post-natal ward in the hospital following the birth, was awoken by a nurse at 11.20pm and told to go and see her son “urgently”, she said.

She said it was explained to her that his heartrate had suddenly dropped and he had stopped breathing “without warning”.

The court heard the child’s change in condition had been “very sudden and unexpected”.

She said: “Initially I didn’t really take in what was happening and I didn’t take in the severity until I was asked by a neonatal nurse whether I wanted someone to call a priest.

“I remember feeling quite shocked and I asked her if she thought he was going to die, to which she responded, ‘Yes, I think so’.”

The woman said her husband arrived at the hospital, a priest was called and their baby was baptised.

She said: “It was a way in which we were able to validate that he had been here. We wouldn’t have had anything else.”

The woman said after Child C was baptised she was told he had died but when she held him he was still breathing.

Lucy Letby court case
Manchester Crown Court, where the Lucy Letby murder trial is taking place (PA)

When a consultant asked her if she wanted them to continue with CPR she said no, after brain scans had showed extensive changes as he had been deprived of oxygen for quite a long time.

She said: “I just wanted us to be together.”

The court heard she and her husband, who also called their parents to the hospital, stayed with their son until he passed away on the morning of June 14.

The court also heard a statement from her husband who said Letby, who he now recognised from pictures in newspapers, was one of two nurses who took the couple and their son to a family room to be together before he died.

He said while in the room one of the nurses, who he thought could have been Letby, brought a ventilator basket in and said: “You’ve said your goodbyes, do you want me to put him in here?”

He said the comment shocked them as their son was not dead.

He added: “We didn’t want to leave him while he was still alive.”

Letby, 32, is accused of murdering the boy by inserting air into his stomach via a nasogastric tube.

In an opening speech, Ben Myers KC, defending, said Child C was vulnerable, especially to infection, and should have been at a specialist children’s hospital.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(PA)
University student stabbed to death in Manchester
(PA)
Royals permitted to deputise for the King likely to be increased – reports say
James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell (Steve Parsons/PA)
Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman
(PA)
Teenage girl dies after being hit by car which veered off road in Leicester
Camron Smith, 16, who was fatally stabbed in Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Two young men guilty of killing teen stabbed to death in raid on his…
Tomasz Waga has been described as a “much-loved father, partner to his girlfriend, son and brother” (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA)
Albanian gang murdered man to protect ‘valuable hoard’ of cannabis, trial told
Madeleine Budd (James Manning/PA)
Woman who vandalised Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial spared jail
Leah Ware. Mark Brown is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021 (
Murder accused’s type was ‘drop dead girls with mental health issues’, court told
Overall, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has risen by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Record leap in methane levels as greenhouse gases reach new highs in 2021
Adil Khan is set to be deported (GMP/PA)
Rochdale grooming gang members lose appeal against deportation to Pakistan

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented