Record leap in methane levels as greenhouse gases reach new highs in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Record leap in methane levels as greenhouse gases reach new highs in 2021

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 4:01 pm
Overall, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has risen by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Overall, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has risen by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The world saw a record jump in levels of methane in the atmosphere last year as the main heat-trapping greenhouse gases reached new highs, UN experts said.

The World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) annual bulletin shows the three main greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide – all reached record high concentrations in the atmosphere in 2021, showing the world was “heading in the wrong direction” on climate change.

And potent greenhouse gas methane saw the biggest year-on-year jump in levels since measurements began nearly 40 years ago.

The WMO said the reason for the leap in methane was not clear but it seems to be the result of both biological and human-induced processes.

Methane, a strong but short-lived greenhouse gas, is produced from a range of sources, including natural wetlands, agriculture and fossil fuel production.

The report said the increase in methane levels in recent years was thought to be predominantly from biological sources such as wetlands or rice paddies.

But it was not yet clear if that was partly due to increased emissions from wetlands as a result of global warming speeding up the natural decomposition processes that give rise to methane.

Increases in levels of carbon dioxide – the main greenhouse gas – from 2020 to 2021 was larger than the average annual growth rate over the last decade, with concentrations reaching 415.7 parts per million (ppm) last year, mostly due to fossil fuels and cement production.

Carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere have increased nearly 50% since the beginning of the industrial revolution, when it was around 280ppm.

Nearly half (48%) of the total carbon emissions from human activities during the 2011-2020 period built up in the atmosphere, while 26% was absorbed by the oceans and 29% in land ecosystems such as forests, the report said.

But experts are concerned that the ability of natural land areas and oceans to act as “sinks” absorbing carbon dioxide will become less effective, reducing their ability to act as a buffer against larger temperature rises.

Overall, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has risen by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021.

WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said the bulletin “has underlined, once again, the enormous challenge – and the vital necessity – of urgent action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and prevent global temperatures rising even further in the future”.

“The continuing rise in concentrations of the main heat-trapping gases, including the record acceleration in methane levels, shows that we are heading in the wrong direction,” he said.

Prof Taalas added: “There are cost-effective strategies available to tackle methane emissions, especially from the fossil fuel sector, and we should implement these without delay.

“However, methane has a relatively short lifetime of less than 10 years and so its impact on climate is reversible.

“As the top and most urgent priority, we have to slash carbon dioxide emissions which are the main driver of climate change and associated extreme weather, and which will affect climate for thousands of years through polar ice loss, ocean warming and sea level rise.”

He said there was a need to transform industrial, energy and transport systems and ways of life, which he said was economically affordable and technically possible, warning that “time is running out”.

The report is one of a number of studies about the state of the world’s climate being released ahead of the UN Cop27 climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, where countries will be under pressure to deliver on action to cut emissions and support poorer nations to cope with the impacts of global warming.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(PA)
University student stabbed to death in Manchester
(PA)
Royals permitted to deputise for the King likely to be increased – reports say
James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell (Steve Parsons/PA)
Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman
(PA)
Teenage girl dies after being hit by car which veered off road in Leicester
Camron Smith, 16, who was fatally stabbed in Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Two young men guilty of killing teen stabbed to death in raid on his…
Tomasz Waga has been described as a “much-loved father, partner to his girlfriend, son and brother” (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA)
Albanian gang murdered man to protect ‘valuable hoard’ of cannabis, trial told
Madeleine Budd (James Manning/PA)
Woman who vandalised Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial spared jail
Leah Ware. Mark Brown is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021 (
Murder accused’s type was ‘drop dead girls with mental health issues’, court told
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)
Baby allegedly murdered by nurse stopped breathing ‘without warning’
Adil Khan is set to be deported (GMP/PA)
Rochdale grooming gang members lose appeal against deportation to Pakistan

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Overall, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has risen by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented