Woman who vandalised Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman who vandalised Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial spared jail

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:12 pm
Madeleine Budd (James Manning/PA)
Madeleine Budd (James Manning/PA)

A woman who poured human faeces over a memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore has been spared jail as she apologised for any offence caused to his family.

Madeleine Budd, 21, targeted the life-sized statue of the World War Two veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire, in an environmental protest on September 30.

The stunt caused “outrage amongst society” after it was filmed and shared on social media, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

“She has expressed she will not undertake actions such as this in the future,” said Katie McFadden, defending the former Manchester University medical student.

“She has clearly reflected on the impact of her actions and expressed how she is sorry for any offence caused to the family of Captain Tom.”

Budd was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to causing £200 worth of criminal damage to a war memorial last month and has spent three weeks in prison.

But she was spared an immediate jail sentence when District Judge Louisa Cieciora handed her a 21-week prison term, suspended for 18 months.

“You had clearly thought about what would cause the most amount of outrage and publicity,” she told Budd, from Kington, Herefordshire.

“The cost of repair was low, around £200.

“Although the substance you used was deliberately chosen as being the most demeaning and disgraceful as possible, equally it was a substance which can be easily cleaned.”

The judge noted her young age and her deeply held views on climate change, adding: “Given your actions could not or have not achieved what you wanted them to and you want to find a better way to express your message… I am just about persuaded I can suspend your sentence.”

Speaking after she was released from custody, Budd said: “I didn’t do what I did to cause hurt and offence to the people who cherish his memory and it’s really sad that it did that.

“But I did what I did because I want people to take this seriously and I’m not sure if it did that.”

Sir Tom shot to national fame when he raised almost £33 million for NHS charities during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden in the run up to his 100th birthday.

He was later knighted by the Queen before he died with Covid-19 in February 2021.

Madeleine Budd in court
Madeleine Budd outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)

Budd was in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed earlier this year for an invasion of the Oval cricket ground when she targeted the statue – a silhouette of Sir Tom – while wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “End UK private jets”.

She was also under investigation by two police forces and due to appear before magistrates by postal requisition.

Ms McFadden said Budd had been living in a caravan with a chemical toilet, so the substance was “readily available” and that she had cleaned the statue following the action using water and tissue paper.

“The thought process behind this was to cause moral disruption, to draw people’s attention to the things that are going on in the world around her, to try and make people feel something, to try and get a visceral reaction so people will stand up and start to take notice of the climate crisis,” she said.

Prosecutor David Burns said “serious distress has been caused” and told the court: “Captain Tom was a figure well-known to the public.

Captain Tom Foundation inquiry
Captain Sir Tom Moore (Danny Lawson/PA)

“His work and charity had a great impact during the Covid crisis,” he said. “The matter has caused some outrage amongst society in general.”

Speaking outside court Budd’s mother, Hattie Budd said: “My daughter’s actions have been headline news, she has been belittled and scorned.

“Meanwhile, the Government is failing in its duty of care to all our children, young people and future generations by supporting the interests of institutions which are contributing to climate breakdown, a fact that should make headlines every day.”

She added: “We love our daughter and acknowledge the distress she has caused as well as the distress and fear she feels.

“She has angered and horrified many people, but her intention was to make the point that the future of our country, our NHS and humanity is worth standing up for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(PA)
University student stabbed to death in Manchester
(PA)
Royals permitted to deputise for the King likely to be increased – reports say
James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell (Steve Parsons/PA)
Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman
(PA)
Teenage girl dies after being hit by car which veered off road in Leicester
Camron Smith, 16, who was fatally stabbed in Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Two young men guilty of killing teen stabbed to death in raid on his…
Tomasz Waga has been described as a “much-loved father, partner to his girlfriend, son and brother” (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA)
Albanian gang murdered man to protect ‘valuable hoard’ of cannabis, trial told
Leah Ware. Mark Brown is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021 (
Murder accused’s type was ‘drop dead girls with mental health issues’, court told
Overall, the warming effect of greenhouse gases has risen by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Record leap in methane levels as greenhouse gases reach new highs in 2021
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)
Baby allegedly murdered by nurse stopped breathing ‘without warning’
Adil Khan is set to be deported (GMP/PA)
Rochdale grooming gang members lose appeal against deportation to Pakistan

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Madeleine Budd (James Manning/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented