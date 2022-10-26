Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:04 am
Waterstones has unveiled the shortlist for Book of the Year 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Waterstones has unveiled the shortlist for Book of the Year 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

An impressive piece of historical fiction, hit graphic novel Heartstopper and the true story of an Auschwitz escapee are among the 10 books vying for the title of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022.

The accolade, which was first presented in 2012, is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.

This year’s shortlist includes The Marriage Portrait, a historical novel set in Renaissance Italy by previous winner Maggie O’Farrell.

Maggie O’Farrell’s The Marriage Portrait has been shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the year 2022 (Waterstones/PA)

The 50-year-old Northern Irish author scooped Book of the Year for Hamnet in 2020.

Also on the line-up is Bonnie Garmus’s debut novel Lessons In Chemistry, an uplifting and heartbreaking love letter to science, as well as RF Kuang’s Babel – a blend of fantasy, alternative history and dark academia.

Meanwhile, the shortlist also features an impressive range of non-fiction, from nature writing to art and history to cookery.

Jonathan Freedland’s The Escape Artist follows the extraordinary true story Rudolf Vrba’s escape from Auschwitz and his subsequent battle to alert the world to its horrors.

Also shortlisted is Thomas Halliday’s Otherlands, which takes readers on a journey back through the ages of the Earth, while The Story Of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel overturns the reader’s sense of art history.

The Golden Mole by Katherine Rundell features a very personal collection of the lives of some of the world’s most enchanting creatures, with illustrations by Talya Baldwin.

The non-fiction line-up concludes with Jeremy Lee’s Cooking – a collection of recipes from the celebrated chef, featuring simple dishes crafted with the finest ingredients.

The selection also incudes the first graphic novel to make it onto a Book of the Year shortlist, Heartstopper Volume 1.

The graphic novel by Alice Oseman became a Netflix sensation earlier this year after it was adapted into a series for the streaming giant.

Kit Connor in Heartstopper
The book behind Netflix hit Heartstopper has become the first graphic novel to make it onto a Waterstones book of the year shortlist (Netflix/PA)

Concluding the list is Skandar And The Unicorn Thief, a debut children’s novel from AF Steadman, steeped in fantastical settings, with magic and a captivating mystery.

Speaking about this year’s shortlist, Waterstones chief operating officer Kate Skipper said: “Our booksellers have nominated a phenomenal shortlist for this year’s Waterstones Book of the Year, capturing the essence of an exceptional year of publishing.

“It’s a selection remarkable for its depth, full of books that in turn enrapture, divert and entertain the reader.

“Our booksellers have championed these titles throughout the year, putting them into the hands of readers across the country.

“I can’t wait to see which one will be crowned the winner.”

The winner of Waterstones Book of the Year for 2022 will be chosen by a Waterstones panel and announced on December 1.

Last year, the prize was won by Sir Paul McCartney for his book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present.

Sir Paul’s book traces his life from boyhood to the present day and his six-decade long career through the lyrics to 154 celebrated songs, providing a unique insight into the songwriter’s life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ was the highest since 2014 (Ian West/PA)
Number of referrals for ‘episodes of need’ for children highest since 2014
Court artist drawing of Jemma Mitchell in the dock at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Therapist guilty of killing friend and dumping headless body
South Wales Police Inspector Dean Gittoes has been sentenced for assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inspector sentenced for assaulting vulnerable boy outside police station
Police-recorded crime has hit a new high (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police-recorded crime in England and Wales hits new high
Railway lines (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Northern mayors holding emergency meeting over rail services ‘shambles’
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Being around birds ‘linked to mental wellbeing boost’
Members of the ‘Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC’ holding a cheque they were awarded by the National Lottery to improve Black representation in children’s books, with Winsome Duncan in the middle (Look Like Me Book Challenge CIC)
Publishing owner ’emotional’ seeing young people create representative books
What the papers say – October 27 (PA)
What the papers say – October 27
(Blue Belt Discovery 100 expedition/PA)
Research ship on voyage of discovery to South Atlantic Ocean
Charities, food banks and local groups are experiencing a drop in donations (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Charities and community groups seeing drop off in donations as demand spikes

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Waterstones has unveiled the shortlist for Book of the Year 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
Waterstones has unveiled the shortlist for Book of the Year 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

From left to right: Ambulance technician Christopher Pettitt, Matt Kinghorn and paramedic team leader Stuart Richardson. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Aberdeen dad crushed by forklift raises over £2,300 for the people who got him…
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church 'primary function' of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
Police are appealing for information after the youngster was seen in Nairn early today
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…
Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Cool-headed young defender Matthew Strachan, 18, shows early promise with Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented