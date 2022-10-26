Nose picking lemur ‘could shed light on behaviour deemed improper in humans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nose picking lemur ‘could shed light on behaviour deemed improper in humans’

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:05 am
Researchers have recorded the aye-aye picking its nose and licking the finger clean (Anne-Claire Fabre)
Researchers have recorded the aye-aye picking its nose and licking the finger clean (Anne-Claire Fabre)

Nose picking and snot eating may be frowned on among humans but one particular type of primate species has specialised fingers for doing just that, scientists have found.

Researchers have, for the first time, recorded the aye-aye – a long-fingered lemur – inserting its extremely long digit up its nostrils and then licking its finger clean.

So far 12 other primate species, including humans, have been documented picking their nose and eating the mucus.

The scientists said their findings, published in the Journal of Zoology, could shed some light on the evolution and the possible functional role of nose picking across all these species.

Lead author Anne-Claire Fabre, a scientific associate at the Natural History Museum in London, said: “There is very little evidence about why we, and other animals, pick our nose.

Aye aye eating mucus from its nose
Aye aye eating mucus from its nose (Natural History Museum/PA)

“Nearly all the papers that you can find were written as jokes.

“Of the serious studies, there are a few in the field of psychology, but for biology there’s hardly anything.

“One study shows that picking your nose can spread bacteria such as Staphylococcus, while another shows that people who eat their own snot have fewer dental cavities.”

The aye-aye belongs to a category of species known as strepsirrhine primates and is native to Madagascar.

Also known as the world’s largest nocturnal primate, this lemur has rodent-like teeth and a specialised long and thin middle finger.

The aye-aye’s fingers make up about 65% of the length of the hand – which the creature uses to locate food inside wood by tapping on it and then extracting small grubs.

But researchers also observed something else about the aye-aye: the lemur uses its longest finger to pick its nose.

CT-scan showing an aye-aye picking its nose
CT-scan showing how an aye-aye would pick its nose (Renaud Boistel/PA)

Ms Fabre said: “It was impossible not to notice this aye-aye picking its nose.

“This was not just a one-off behaviour but something that it was fully engaged in, inserting its extremely long finger a surprisingly long way down its nose and then sampling whatever it dug up by licking its finger clean!”

To better understand this behaviour, the research team used an imaging technique known as a CT scan – usually used by medical professionals to obtain internal images of the body – to look inside the skull and hand of an aye-aye specimen at the museum.

Their aim was to reconstruct the position of the middle finger inside the nasal cavity.

Findings suggested that the finger is likely to descend all the way into the throat.

Previous scientific research has suggested there may be health benefits to eating snot, but the researchers believe that in this case there is a chance that the animal ingesting its own mucus may simply be down to its texture, crunchiness and saltiness.

Roberto Portela Miguez, senior curator in charge, Mammals at the Museum, and a co-author on the new paper said: “It is great to see how museum specimens and digital methods can help us elucidate behaviours that are generally quite difficult to observe in their natural habitat.

“We hope that future studies will build on this work and help us understand why we and our closest relatives insist on picking our noses!”

